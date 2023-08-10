Crystal IS and Asahi Kasei announce success in manufacturing the first 100mm aluminum nitride substrate

Cropped_4 Inch Substrate Comparison (Image source: Asahi Kasei)

Dusseldorf, Germany, August 10, 2023 – Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei Group company, announced the successful fabrication of a 100 mm (4 inch) diameter aluminum nitride (AlN) single crystal substrate. This is the first aluminum nitride substrate of this size and demonstrates the scalability of the Crystal IS processes for AlN single crystal growth.

Aluminum nitride substrates have low defect density, high UV transparency, and low levels of impurities. AlN is attractive for a variety of applications such as UVC LEDs and power devices due to its extremely wide band gap and very high thermal conductivity. The 100mm substrate produced has a usable area of ​​over 80% and thus meets the current requirements for UVC LEDs.

“We are very pleased to announce the fabrication of a 100mm aluminum nitride substrate,” said Dr Naohiro Kuze, Executive Fellow, Research Laboratory of Advanced Science and Technology at Asahi Kasei. “This success demonstrates that aluminum nitride has commercial viability not only for UVC LEDs, but also for other industries.” Founded in 1997, Crystal IS provides UVC with its commercial process for 50mm (2 inch) diameter native aluminum nitride substrates -LEDs here. These LEDs enable the highest reliability and performance at germicidal wavelengths of 260nm – 270nm.

“This demonstrates the scalability of our processes to produce quality aluminum nitride parts,” said Eoin Connolly, President and CEO of Crystal IS. “We are proud of the team’s achievement and its impact on the entire semiconductor industry.” Crystal IS currently produces thousands of 50mm substrates annually to support the production of its Klaran and Optan product lines. The commercialization of 100mm AlN substrates will quadruple device output from the existing Green Island facility footprint. It will also enable the development of new applications on aluminum nitride substrates, as it can be integrated into existing manufacturing lines for power and high-frequency devices with alternative materials.

Crystal IS will present advances in 100mm substrates at the 23rd American Conference on Crystal Growth and Epitaxy August 13-18 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information on aluminum nitride and Crystal IS products, please visit cisuvc.com or pr@cisuvc.com.

Zur Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a global technology group with three business areas Material, Homes and Health Care. The Material business area includes fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, high-performance polymers and materials, consumables, battery separators and electronic devices. The Homes division offers building materials to finished houses in the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical technology as well as devices and systems for acute and intensive care medicine. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and reported sales of 20.2 billion euros (2,726 billion yen) in fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023). “Creating for Tomorrow”. With this slogan, the Asahi Kasei Group refers to the common mission of all its companies to help people all over the world to live and live better with sustainable products and technologies.

Contact person:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

Mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Crystal IS

Liz Facteau

Mail: pr@cisuv.com

Press contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Yes

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Image Credit: Asahi Kasei

For more information, see:

www.asahi-kasei.com, www.asahi-kasei.eu and

