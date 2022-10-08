Home Business House prices: the pace of growth in the euro area slows down
Business

House prices: the pace of growth in the euro area slows down

House prices: the pace of growth in the euro area slows down

In the second quarter of 2022, house prices in the euro area increased by 9.3% on an annual basis, while the rise is 9.9% in the EU. This is a slight slowdown in the pace of growth compared to + 9.8% in the euro area in the first quarter. Eurostat data, the statistical office of the European Union, show a quarterly change in house prices of 2.3% both in the euro area and in the EU in the second quarter of 2022.

