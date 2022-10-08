In the second quarter of 2022, house prices in the euro area increased by 9.3% on an annual basis, while the rise is 9.9% in the EU. This is a slight slowdown in the pace of growth compared to + 9.8% in the euro area in the first quarter. Eurostat data, the statistical office of the European Union, show a quarterly change in house prices of 2.3% both in the euro area and in the EU in the second quarter of 2022.
See also Markets without ideas, Omicron worries the flight sector. Maneuver at the final rush. The strike returns to the BNL