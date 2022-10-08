Home World Biden, the fear of a nuclear Armageddon and the problem of the “way out” for Putin
World

Biden, the fear of a nuclear Armageddon and the problem of the “way out” for Putin

by admin
Biden, the fear of a nuclear Armageddon and the problem of the “way out” for Putin

New York – Beyond the specter of the nuclear apocalypse, the most troubling part of the comments made Thursday night by the president Biden is that it does not see an “off-ramp”, that is, a way out capable of taking away Putin from the corner where it is hunted and avoid the head-on collision.

Because the US kept the door open to negotiations even before the invasion of Ukraine began, and continues to keep it open, given that the head of the White House does not rule out the possibility of seeing the Kremlin leader during the G20 in Bali in mid-November.

See also  Hong Kong, the organizers of the Tiananmen Square vigil under investigation

You may also like

Usa: Trump wants to steal two folders from...

The European Commission points out the way to...

Nobel Peace Prize winner at Memorial, the director...

38 killed in Thailand nursery shooting

USA, two New York hospitals will pay 165...

Ukraine – Russia: the news on the war...

Death toll in Indonesia’s Malang Stadium fan clashes...

US, the government buys a maxi-supply of anti-radiation...

Photo: In response to North Korea’s missile threat,...

Two migrant boats sink in Greek waters, many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy