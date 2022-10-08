New York – Beyond the specter of the nuclear apocalypse, the most troubling part of the comments made Thursday night by the president Biden is that it does not see an “off-ramp”, that is, a way out capable of taking away Putin from the corner where it is hunted and avoid the head-on collision.

Because the US kept the door open to negotiations even before the invasion of Ukraine began, and continues to keep it open, given that the head of the White House does not rule out the possibility of seeing the Kremlin leader during the G20 in Bali in mid-November.