With the new rules for domestic heating contained in the decree signed yesterday by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, every Italian family could save more than 260 euros on their bills but over 4 million Italians would be ready not to respect them. The data comes from a survey commissioned by Facile.it to the research institutes mUp Research and Norstat. «According to Enea’s estimates, thanks to the new regulations each family will be able to reduce the use of gas, on average, by over 130 cubic meters; with the current rates it would mean, according to the simulations of Facile.it, a saving on the bill of over 260 euros “, the survey underlines.

From the personal point of view, the over 55 respondents are most inclined to respect the new rules (64% among the 55-64 year-olds and even 74.5% among the over 65s). The least favorable, on the other hand, are the 45-54 year-olds: among them 11.3% said they will not adapt to the new indications. In addition, there are over 3.8 million individuals who even claim not to be aware of the new rules. Meanwhile, according to the survey by Facile.it, Italians have put in place some new habits in recent months to lighten their bills: almost 1 in 5 respondents (19.4%) went back to hand washing dirty dishes and cutlery like this to reduce the use of dishwashers, while 7.6%, equal to about 2.5 million individuals, also started washing clothes by hand. And again with the aim of reducing the number of washing machines per week, 18% of the sample interviewed said they started using clothes longer before washing them. Among the things that Italians pay more attention to is that of lighting with 66.2% of respondents declared that they started turning on the light in the house later than in the past and, in any case, only when necessary while the 12.5%, to cut the electricity bill they chose to change an old appliance with a more modern and efficient one.