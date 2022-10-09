Iker Casillas, the former goalkeeper, now 41, of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, posted a tweet that is causing a lot of discussion: “I hope you will respect me: I’m gay”. Then add “Feliz domingo” (happy Sunday “.

Puyol’s answer

Among the players who responded there is also the former Barcelona captain, Charles Puyol: “Es el momento de contar lo nuestro, Iker” with a little heart and an emoticon (It’s time to tell our story “).