Iker Casillas, the former goalkeeper, now 41, of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, posted a tweet that is causing a lot of discussion: “I hope you will respect me: I’m gay”. Then add “Feliz domingo” (happy Sunday “.
Puyol’s answer
Among the players who responded there is also the former Barcelona captain, Charles Puyol: “Es el momento de contar lo nuestro, Iker” with a little heart and an emoticon (It’s time to tell our story “).
October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 15:30)
