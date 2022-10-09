Home Sports Casillas: “I’m gay, respect me”, the goalkeeper’s tweet
Sports

Casillas: “I’m gay, respect me”, the goalkeeper’s tweet

by admin
Casillas: “I’m gay, respect me”, the goalkeeper’s tweet

The former goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team announced on Twitter that he was homosexual

Iker Casillas, the former goalkeeper, now 41, of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, posted a tweet that is causing a lot of discussion: “I hope you will respect me: I’m gay”. Then add “Feliz domingo” (happy Sunday “.

Puyol’s answer

Among the players who responded there is also the former Barcelona captain, Charles Puyol: “Es el momento de contar lo nuestro, Iker” with a little heart and an emoticon (It’s time to tell our story “).

October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 15:30)

© breaking latest news

See also  Naples, burned alive while on video call. He yells at her: "It was Pasquale"

You may also like

Udinese-Atalanta, Lookman celebrates with the “gesture of the...

World Championships – Chinese women’s volleyball team won...

Tractor on the track and restless drivers. The...

Turin-Empoli 1-1: goal from Destro in overhead and...

F1 GP Japan report cards by Max Verstappen,...

Dancing with the stars, Alex Di Giorgio talks...

Songshan Longmen has a small victory and rebounded...

Japanese GP, Verstappen wins and is world champion....

PSG angrily responds to Ramos’ red card: The...

” By now I could have been dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy