In Rome, the commemoration with Mattarella of the attack on the synagogue 40 years ago. Meloni: "The death of that child is a pain that we carry inside"
In Rome, the commemoration with Mattarella of the attack on the synagogue 40 years ago. Meloni: “The death of that child is a pain that we carry inside”

ROME. The ceremony for the donation of the Sefer Torà (Torah scroll) dedicated to the memory of Stefano Gaj Taché, the two-year-old boy killed by Palestinian terrorists in the attack on the synagogue on October 9, 1982, was celebrated at the Tempio Maggiore in Rome. which saw the participation of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, represents an occasion of celebration for the Jewish Community. The head of state, on his arrival, was welcomed by the president of the Roman Jewish community Ruth Dureghello, by the chief rabbi Riccardo Di Segni. Also present were the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti and the prefect of Rome Matteo Piantedosi. As soon as he entered the Mattarella Synagogue he was greeted by a long applause.

“Today is a day of celebration, as it should have been 40 years ago. The presence of President Mattarella is a vindication of the message that he wanted to convey to him since the day he took office. We are Italians, proudly – said the president of the Jewish community of Rome, Ruth Dureghello -. This roll that is donated today is a hymn to life that we want to celebrate, despite the pain, anger and sense of injustice it represents for us on October 9, 1982 ”. «Since that day forty years ago many things have happened – she continues -. However, if we are still here it is because in addition to the pain that is still alive, we hope that finally there can be historical and procedural truth. Not out of revenge, but out of justice. That day changed the lives of many people, of the family from which Stefano was taken and of the wounded. It changed the life of our Community which understood that nothing could have been the same as before ».

«Today was an important ceremony that certainly tells a dramatic event, but the will of the community is projected towards the future – commented Zingaretti -. A future without more victims: this is a beautiful message that concerns all of us because a part of us was hit and I also find the request for truth and justice to be shared ».

A message was sent by the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni who defined that 9 October as a «day, so atrocious and indelible for the whole of Italy. A pain that we carry within us because Stefano, a child of only two years, could be the nephew, son or brother of each of us. Our commitment not to forget but also to seek the truth ».

