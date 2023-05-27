Home » How to work remotely
Business

How to work remotely

by admin
How to work remotely

A closer look at companies that handle it similarly is worthwhile these days. After all, he shows how cooperation can succeed when no one has to go to the office anymore.

also read the size WiWo Cover Story: We Can’t Hear You!

The digital documentation at GoHiring is a small but important component. It ensures transparency and makes many a time-consuming meeting superfluous. “We avoid ‘update meetings’ where people only report on the progress of projects at all costs,” emphasizes Behn. “That’s usually totally boring for everyone.” On an average day, he himself writes around 40 messages on Slack, eight on Trello and makes up to five video calls. For him, this digital networking between colleagues creates even more cohesion than an open-plan office. “In an environment like Slack you’re much closer together, there are formats for spontaneous applause and appreciation,” says Behn.

See also  Goldman Sachs: i due titoli da rally oltre +70%

You may also like

Foreclosure: The house was bid for more than...

Tesla, a data leak in Germany puts assisted...

The night tests of the future Milan tram...

VW Touareg Leasing: Attractive commercial deal!

Stiglitz attacks the government on the Pnrr: “Prove...

a tax reduction is only available in certain...

Stiglitz: “On the Pnrr the Italian government has...

Pro7 and Sky are said to be working...

Rai, Meloni’s lunge against Annunziata and his companions:...

Tesla only 13th place in autonomous driving

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy