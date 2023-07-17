Huacheng New Industry Signs Contract for Huizhou New Energy Storage Industry Demonstration Park Project

Huacheng New Industry Signs Contract for Huizhou New Energy Storage Industry Demonstration Park

July 13, 20XX

Huacheng New Industry, a prominent industrial innovation platform, has announced the signing of a contract with the Huicheng District Government for the Huizhou New Energy Energy Storage Industry Demonstration Park Project. This project marks a significant milestone in the development of the new energy battery industry in Huizhou.

Huizhou has emerged as a key player in the province’s new energy battery sector, housing renowned lithium battery leaders such as Desay Battery, BYD, Sunwoda, and Yiwei Lithium Energy. The region’s reputation as an important new energy battery industry base has attracted major investments and fostered innovation.

Recent statistics indicate that Huizhou constructed new energy storage batteries with a production capacity exceeding 60GWh last year, generating an impressive output value of 86.67 billion yuan. The city currently has 16 new energy storage application projects under construction, with an additional 25 projects slated to commence in the second half of this year, amounting to a total investment of nearly 5.5 billion yuan.

“Huacheng New Industry” is one of the two major industrial innovation platforms jointly established by China Resources Land and Midtown New Industry. With over 60 industrial park projects across the country and an operational industrial area exceeding 3 million square meters, the platform has established over 100,000 ecological cooperation enterprises. The industrial park project is strategically positioned in prominent cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Foshan, and Huizhou, leveraging the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area’s robust economic landscapes.

The Huizhou New Energy Storage Industry Demonstration Park Project is expected to further bolster Huizhou’s position as a leading hub for new energy battery production and innovation. Through collaborative efforts between Huacheng New Industry and the local government, the project aims to drive economic growth, attract investments, and propel the city’s development in the field of new energy storage.

With the signing of this contract, anticipation among industry experts and stakeholders is on the rise as they await the realization of this significant initiative. The Huizhou New Energy Energy Storage Industry Demonstration Park Project has the potential to elevate Huizhou’s prominence in the new energy sector, contributing to the province’s sustainable energy goals and positioning the city as a trailblazer for future advancements in clean energy technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

