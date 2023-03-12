At present, cross-border car manufacturing has become fashionable, and technology companies such as Xiaomi, Apple, and Baidu have entered the auto industry either explicitly or secretly. Although Huawei has made a lot of moves in the automotive industry, Wenjie, Jihu, Avita, etc. all have Huawei’s technology empowerment, and Wenjie’s Huawei smart car model is empowered by Huawei’s deep participation in the entire value chain.

But after all, they are not “Huawei” brand cars. Many people have never understood the relationship between Wenjie and Huawei, and they still expect Huawei to end in person.

Recently, Yu Chengdong officially announced: Huawei does not need to build cars, Wenjie is the Huawei ecological car brand, and Huawei is responsible for its user experience. In the official promotional poster of Wenjie, it is also quietly stated as “HUAWEI Wenjie”.

From Yu Chengdong’s statement, it can be seen that Wenjie is the carrier of all Huawei’s technologies and resources in the automotive field, and it is a “Huawei” car without the Huawei logo. When Wenjie already has all the genes of Huawei products, this renaming will further highlight Huawei’s leading role in Wenjie in the future. QJIE has set a record for the growth of new energy vehicle brands in the past year (over 80,000 vehicles delivered a year), what is the future prospect?

Huawei smart car represents a trend

Today’s cars carry more and more functions and scenarios. The era of purely “mechanical” gameplay has long passed. The electronic and electrical architecture of the vehicle control, the car-machine system that supports the cockpit function, and the gradual implementation of intelligent driving are far beyond. The competence circle of traditional car companies has been broken.

In the traditional automobile manufacturing mode, OEMs continuously decompose vehicle functions into different modules, which are then decomposed by suppliers of different levels such as Tier1 and Tier2. In the mechanical age, as long as you do a good job in product function matching and verification, you can be responsible for the core power system.

In the era of intelligence, the gameplay is different. Regardless of the operating system, big data, artificial intelligence, chips, and sensors, it is a technical blind spot for most traditional car companies. If you want to apply, you can only use the supplier’s turnkey solution. The disadvantage of this is that different functions are in various ways, and OEMs cannot carry out in-depth development by themselves, and the collaborative experience of the whole vehicle is not good.

Taking the car-machine system as an example, the current domestic mainstream solutions are third-party solutions or foreign model transplants, and the user interaction design is hard to describe. Even if some OEMs want to develop related functions, the steps are very long and difficult to implement. That’s why there are stories such as Geely’s acquisition of Meizu and Xiaomi’s car manufacturing.

On the other hand, the Huawei smart car model represented by Huawei Wenjie is to break down the information, technology, and capability barriers between technology companies and OEMs, and give full play to their respective advantages to quickly respond to market demand. Huawei has 30 years of ICT technology accumulation, ToC experience accumulation in the consumer electronics field, and international high-end brand operation experience, which are exactly what many car companies lack.

As Yu Chengdong said, Huawei’s quality process, user experience, brand and sales channel resources can all be shared with car companies, and they can be unified and quickly replicated in the Huawei Eco-Car Alliance. As the representative of Huawei’s eco-car brand, Wenjie is naturally the biggest beneficiary.

How does Huawei ask the industry to replicate Huawei’s success?

What is the secret of Huawei’s success? As a great company must be the result of the gathering of various comprehensive elements, we might as well narrow our perspective and focus on the ToC terminal business that has risen rapidly in the past ten years. In the editor’s opinion, the most important thing is Huawei’s systematic innovation capabilities and attention to user experience.

The former is easy to understand. Huawei’s business covers almost all ICT fields, and it has deep accumulation in cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and other fields. Many companies have many functions that they can’t think of, but Huawei can think of ways to do it.

The focus on user experience is also reflected in all aspects of Huawei products, and the most prominent feature is “cross-device interconnection”. In the past, mobile phones, PCs, tablets and other devices mostly fought independently, and even providing interconnection steps was relatively complicated. The information flow and file interconnection and mutual transmission between Huawei family buckets are very convenient, and even the printer can complete printing with just one touch.

Today, the models of Huawei Wenjie have also been integrated into this interconnected ecology. Through the Hongmeng cockpit on the ceiling of the car, information such as navigation and music can be seamlessly transferred between the mobile phone and the car, and the smart home at home can also be easily controlled in the car. , making the vehicle a super terminal of smart life.

The Hongmeng cockpit does not move the Huawei MatePad into the car, but a newly designed car smart screen according to the travel scene, which is also a well-deserved car ceiling.

Recently, the second OTA upgrade of Wenjie M7 has brought another important function-smart car search, which can be said to be the best embodiment of Huawei’s system innovation ability. We all often encounter the situation that we cannot find a car in a large parking lot, and smart car search is to automatically monitor and record parking space information, and actively push it to the car owner APP to help you find a car quickly.

This function involves complex technologies such as parking space information identification (OCR algorithm, big data), longitude and latitude calculation (inertial sensor), privacy protection (artificial intelligence) and other complex technologies. It is impossible to complete the development on its own, let alone in a third-party car, and Huawei can use the existing team to complete the development from project development to landing application within three months.

Summarize

Yu Chengdong said that the window period for intelligent connected cars is only two or three years, and Huawei must seize it. However, traditional car companies often take six to eight years to complete the replacement of vehicles, and it is difficult to adapt to today’s rapidly changing auto market. The Huawei Eco-Car represented by Wenjie provides a new brand development path, which is to leave professional things to professional people. What consumers care about is not who is responsible for the technology and manufacturing behind them, but the user experience presented to them. .

One year after the delivery, Wenjie’s report card is more than 80,000 vehicles, which has already set a sales record for the first year of a new brand. Under Huawei’s leadership, Huawei’s technology and experience have the strength to open up the high-end market. All we need is some patience. You can still trust Huawei as in the past.