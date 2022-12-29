Home Entertainment How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022: South Korean idol second superman first–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022: South Korean idol second superman first–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022: South Korean idol second superman first–fast technology–technology changes the future

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022 is released: Korean idols are second and superman is the first

2022-12-28 21:08:12 Source: Youmin Xingkong Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Today, the American movie website TC Candler announced the list of “The World‘s Most Handsome Faces in 2022″, and “Super” Henry Cavill won the championship. This is also his tenth time on the list.

South Korean idol Huang Xuanchen ranked second, and “Sweet Tea” Timothée Chalamet ranked third. A number of traffic stars from the mainland also made it onto the list, including Xiao Zhan, Wang Hedi, Zhang Yixing, Song Weilong, Wang Yibo, etc.

The website has published the list every year since 2013, and opened the nomination and voting channels in the paid creation community Patreon. More than 2,500 people participated in the voting this year.

You can nominate 5 candidates by paying $9.50 to become a member, and you can participate in the final voting if you have been a member for more than six months. In other words, if fans want to vote for their idols, they will have to spend at least 400 yuan.

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022 is released: Korean idols are second and superman is the first

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022 is released: Korean idols are second and superman is the first

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022 is released: Korean idols are second and superman is the first

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  22-year-old guy suffered a large area of ​​cerebral infarction after playing games all night to make up for sleep

You may also like

James Cameron reveals he cut 10-minute footage from...

“The Returning Daughter” brings new surprises in suspense...

This week’s horoscope Venus in Capricorn: Respect Professional...

Mazda CX 30, the crossover that focuses on...

Comics, Tintin in search of a new world...

“Demon Hunter Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban...

Comedy creation “melts” together-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

The 6th Lao She Theater Festival launches “Drama...

NCT127 will appear on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve...

“Oppenheimer” released the official trailer.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy