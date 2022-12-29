How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face in the world in 2022 is released: Korean idols are second and superman is the first

Today, the American movie website TC Candler announced the list of “The World‘s Most Handsome Faces in 2022″, and “Super” Henry Cavill won the championship. This is also his tenth time on the list.

South Korean idol Huang Xuanchen ranked second, and “Sweet Tea” Timothée Chalamet ranked third. A number of traffic stars from the mainland also made it onto the list, including Xiao Zhan, Wang Hedi, Zhang Yixing, Song Weilong, Wang Yibo, etc.

The website has published the list every year since 2013, and opened the nomination and voting channels in the paid creation community Patreon. More than 2,500 people participated in the voting this year.

You can nominate 5 candidates by paying $9.50 to become a member, and you can participate in the final voting if you have been a member for more than six months. In other words, if fans want to vote for their idols, they will have to spend at least 400 yuan.