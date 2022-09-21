Original title: Huawei Mate 50 Porsche scalper increased by 8,000 and sold for nearly 20,000; Dyson G5 Detect released

Now many netizens broke the news that many scalpers have begun to start with the Mate 50 RS Porsche, and the maximum price can be increased by about 8,000 yuan.

There are also merchants who openly accept user reservations, and the price of the Porsche Mate 50 version has reached 19,999 yuan. If it is really not bad, then you may not be able to buy it if you have money. At least in the early stage, the supply is limited.

Dyson has launched the strongest handheld vacuum cleaner to date, the G5 Detect, which is currently on pre-sale and priced at 5,999 yuan. Dyson G5 Detect is equipped with a fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor, 135,000 revolutions per minute, with a strong suction output of up to 262AW, becoming Dyson’s first floor cleaning product that has been proven to capture and lock viruses.

Equipped with a newly upgraded whole-machine sealed HEPA filter system, it can capture 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and lock 99.9% of H1N1 and MS2 viruses.

Dyson G5 Detect is also equipped with a newly upgraded Fluffy Optic optical soft velvet roller suction head, which can illuminate up to 2 times the invisible fine dust, making the cleaning process more “visible to the naked eye”.

The user interactive digital display interface has also been newly designed, which can dynamically feedback dust data and ground cleanliness in real time: when the machine is started, the LCD screen will display 4 sizes of particles, and these bar graphs will change in real time according to the concentration of captured particles. long or short, and provides guidance for the user’s cleaning.

The Dyson G5 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner introduces a built-in crevice soft-bristle suction head, which can switch the handheld mode at any time, saving the time of walking back and forth and hand-held switching.

On the host side, the G5 Detect is converted to “one-button power control”, with a redesigned pot-shaped handle, providing a comfortable wrist grip, and users can get a comfortable and continuous cleaning experience as long as they press the power button. .

In addition, the G5 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner has a dust cartridge capacity of up to 0.77 liters, plus a battery life of up to 70 minutes (in energy-saving mode), further meeting the cleaning needs of more large-scale Chinese families.

