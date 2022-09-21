From September 19th to October 7th, 2022, from 10:00-20:00, the first stop of CALL ME HAPPY’s “Tide Makeup Pop-up Store” will be open for a limited time in the bustling Modu Street. Garden Department Store, calling on the majority of trend players to join the ranks of punch cards, have unlimited fun together, and create a hot wave!

Lancome

CALL ME HAPPY “Trendy Makeup Pop-up Store” Shanghai Station

CALL ME HAPPY’s “fashionable makeup pop-up shop” lights up the streets of the magic city with eye-catching red and white tones. Red and white staggered across the entire space, bringing a very impactful visual effect, full of enthusiasm and vitality; the handwritten slogan “CALL ME HAPPY” on the scene is very eye-catching, and graffiti such as roses, love, lip prints can be seen everywhere, and Lancome Limited edition [email protected] dolls are at your fingertips. The pop-up store has four major areas: themed trendy bar, trendy makeup space, trendy shooting space, and trendy coffee base. It combines experience and interaction, entertainment and leisure to create a relaxed atmosphere of free play.

Themed bar Unleash the fun

Go to the first stop of the theme bar, go to the coffee bar, enjoy the on-site production service of professional baristas, and start this interesting journey with a cup of exclusive coffee. Trendy makeup players can travel through the co-branded gift box love wall and co-branded product display area in a dynamic music atmosphere to enjoy the multi-sensory experience of taste, hearing, vision and touch.

Lancome

Lancome

Themed bar

Trendy makeup space Appreciate the charm of youth

Stepping into the trendy makeup space, Lancome’s “Little Black Bottle” and “Aurora Water” [email protected] limited editions immediately come into view, allowing consumers to explore the excellent effects of the products and rejuvenate their skin with youthful radiance. There is also Lancome’s exclusive SKINSCREEN skin detector on the scene, which can detect the skin condition of consumers from 8 dimensions in an all-round way, and open a new experience of customized skin care.

Lancome’s “Xiao Man Waist” lipstick in new clothes is also displayed here. The [email protected] embossed on the paste is novel and cute, leaning over for a kiss, easily changing makeup, and playing new tricks with colors. All trendy makeup players can also participate in the interactive game “Playing Makeup Lip Color Dancing Machine” to become dynamic dancers and release HAPPY energy.

Lancome

Lancome

Trendy makeup space

Tide space Freeze the cool character

The design full of creativity and ingenuity decorates the trendy shooting space with avant-garde personality. Trendy makeup players can shoot modern blockbusters with full texture here – concave fashionable looks with beauty friend [email protected], or touch all kinds of graffiti blooming on the wall, or lean on the red sofa to show off all kinds of things. Change into STYLE, freeze the cool character of fashion.

Lancome

Tide space

Teochew Coffee Base Encounter Exclusive Privileges

The “Tide Makeup Pop-up Store” has set up an exclusive rest area. During the check-in process, consumers can go to the Tide Cafe base or go to the terrace on the second floor to relax for a short time at any time. In addition, a self-service sample machine was specially added at the event site, and each visitor could scan the code to receive a Lancome product experience pack, ending this cool journey in surprise and joy.

Lancome

Teochew Coffee Base

Non-stop fun, unlimited fun! CALL ME HAPPY’s “fashion makeup pop-up shop” came out of the circle at a young age, strongly refreshed the landmark of the magic capital, and became a new offline stronghold where trendy cafes gather. I look forward to every Shanghai fashion makeup player to come and experience it, play with the trendy style, and play with the trendy and cool attitude.