Huawei Pocket S Rendering Released: Vientiane Double Ring + 5 Colorful Colors

Huawei Pocket S Rendering Released: Vientiane Double Ring + 5 Colorful Colors

This morning, Huawei officially announced that it will hold a new product launch conference at 19:00 on the evening of November 2, and one of the protagonists has been announced – Huawei Pocket S.Although the real phone was not announced in the official warm-up video, the rich colors are revealed everywhere. It can be confirmed that the color matching of the new phone will be one of the main highlights, and it will be equipped with a very rich color selection.

Some digital bloggers released the renderings of Huawei Pocket S in advance, showing the appearance design and color matching of the machine.

In terms of overall ID design, Huawei Pocket S continues the appearance of the previous P50 Pocket.By folding up and down, the back is still the “Vientiane Double Ring” solution, in which the upper part should be a three-camera module, and the lower part is a small secondary screen.

The rendering shows 6 different color schemes,They are green, yellow, blue, pink, and purple, and they all seem to have a splicing design. The upper part is made of glass, and the lower part is made of plain leather.

As for the hardware configuration, the Huawei Pocket S will still be similar to the P50 Pocket as a whole, but the core is different.

According to previous revelations, Huawei Pocket S will have two configurations. The low-end version is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, which has sufficient performance, but the price will be relatively lower, which further reduces the threshold for folding screen mobile phones.

The high-end version will be upgraded to the same Snapdragon 8+ 4G processor as the Mate50 Pro, and its performance will reach the top of Android.

