Huawei’s folding screen “pierces the sky”! Mate X3 radically solves common industry problems such as heavy and fragile folding screens

Amid everyone’s anticipation, Huawei’s spring flagship new product launch conference is finally finalized. In this press conference, in addition to the long-awaited Huawei P60 series, Huawei Mate X3 folding screen will also be officially released.

With the approach of the new product launch event on March 23, rumors about the Huawei Mate X3 folding screen have also been continuously leaked. Today, Huawei Terminal released a warm-up poster again, implying that Huawei Mate X3 will bring subversive breakthroughs in terms of thinness and reliability.

Poster 1 shows a mobile phone with a folding screen made of feathers, and the screen looks extremely light. This undoubtedly indicates that Huawei Mate X3 will “reduce weight” again, bringing a thin and light body design.

In poster 2, what attracts the eye is a piece of ultra-thin folded glass standing in the meteorite block without fear of gravel, which may imply that Huawei Mate X3 will have a very “reliable” screen durability.

Due to the unique shape of the folding screen mobile phone,Folding screen phones on the market more or less have shortcomings such as thick bodies and fragile screens, but the heavy body will affect the grip.

The fragile screen will also affect the durability of the mobile phone screen and even the service life of the whole machine. Therefore, solving the heaviness and durability of folding screens has become the top priority of all folding screen manufacturers.

In fact, in the face of the current pain points and consumer concerns of folding screen mobile phones, Huawei has handed over a high-scoring answer of “ultra-reliable, ultra-thin, and ultra-flat” on Huawei Mate Xs 2. Judging from the pre-heating poster released, the upcoming Huawei Mate X3 once again emphasizes thinness and reliability, which undoubtedly proves that it will bring a subversive experience.

Judging from the revelations on the Internet,Huawei Mate X3 may be equipped with a newly developed graphene cooling technology for the first time. Thanks to this technology, the weight and thickness of the Huawei Mate X3 body will be greatly reduced.

in addition,Two related patents applied by Huawei show that “while ensuring the under-screen protection component has strong impact resistance and extrusion resistance, the thickness of the under-screen protection component is reduced” and “the cover plate has good impact resistance. Performance, thereby effectively improving the reliability of the display device.

It can be seen that Huawei Mate X3 will once again upgrade its technology on the basis of the thin, light and reliable advantages of the previous generation, bringing an ultra-thin, ultra-reliable large-screen experience that subverts the industry.

In addition to being ultra-thin and highly reliable, Huawei Mate X3 has also achieved leapfrog upgrades in other aspects. Yu Chengdong, executive director of Huawei, posted on Weibo that the folding screen of Huawei Mate X3 may once again “pierce through the sky”, bringing a major upgrade in communication.

It is speculated that the function of sending and receiving text messages in two directions may be realized. in addition,Huawei Mate X3 will also debut the new Hongmeng OS, with Hongmeng OS 3.1 system pre-installed at the factory.

It is reported that Hongmeng OS 3.1 has spent a lot of thought on animation and system stability optimization, notification panel animation, widget layout selection, etc. have also undergone major adjustments, and many bugs have also been fixed.

According to the timetable announced by Huawei, Hongmeng OS 3.1 will become regular at the end of March or early April, and more Huawei devices will be able to use version 3.1 of Hongmeng OS.

Overall, this Huawei Mate X3 will bring subversive innovation and an industry-leading large-screen experience. As for the new breakthroughs, we will see the outcome at the press conference on March 23.