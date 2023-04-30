Home » “I wanted to go to Bari, they sent me to Bali”: the blogger’s odyssey
Business

“I wanted to go to Bari, they sent me to Bali”: the blogger’s odyssey

by admin
“I wanted to go to Bari, they sent me to Bali”: the blogger’s odyssey

“I wanted to go to Bari, not Bali”

Misadventure, with a happy ending, for the blogger Marco Togni. The Italian, who has lived in Japan for years and recounts the styles, peculiarities and oddities of the Japanese, had to return to Italy to participate in a festival. Where? In Trani, Puglia. And the reference airport is Bari. To book the trip, he contacted concierge of your credit card, a service for wealthier customers that various operators in the sector guarantee.

Well, thus began his odyssey. Indeed, the Japanese concierge misunderstood Bari with Bali and then issued the blogger tickets for Indonesia. “I became suspicious when I made a stopover in Jakarta” says Togni in a video on Instagram. Then the call that froze him: “You have to get on your plane to Bali.” At that point the blogger filed a complaint and asked for compensation. An operation that should have been successful, given that in the subsequent photos on his Instagram profile we see him intent on eating a typical focaccia from Bari.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Consumption: Milan the most expensive city for those who shop, Aosta for hairdressers and dentists, Turin for dry cleaners. The cappuccino? Get it in Rome

You may also like

Western sanctions against Russia strengthen Putin’s support

The Italians promote the government over the Democratic...

SPD and Greens insist on cheaper electricity prices...

Russia faces labor shortages over Ukraine war

Investments, the Asia and Mexico card for betting...

With boss Elon Musk – How the company...

Di Maio, staggering figures. The League reveals how...

Lufthansa: Bad service annoys billionaire Kühne

Naples is ready for the Scudetto party: between...

50 euros bonus at Comdirect: This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy