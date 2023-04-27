In 2023, “Huixia Insurance” officially released and upgraded multiple guarantees- Minsheng- Southeast Net Xiamen Channel

In 2023, the “Huixia Insurance” will be officially released, and a number of guarantees will be upgraded

Southeast Net, April 27th (Strait Herald reporter Qian Lingling) In order to further improve the level of medical security for the masses and improve the construction of a multi-level medical security system in Xiamen, yesterday, the 2023 “Huixia Insurance” conference was held, and insurance participation was officially opened.

As long as the insured has participated in the basic medical insurance in Xiamen and is in the normal state of insurance, the insured can apply for the insurance. This year’s protection has been upgraded in many ways, bringing more health protection to the insured.

“Huixia Insurance” is a public welfare and inclusive commercial supplementary medical insurance tailored for Xiamen basic medical insurance participants under the joint promotion of eight government departments including the Xiamen Medical Insurance Bureau and the insurance company. Effectively connecting and complementing Xiamen’s basic medical insurance, it has the characteristics of low threshold and wide coverage of the population, helping the construction of a multi-level medical security system in Xiamen and further reducing the burden of medical expenses on the people.

Since its first launch in 2022, “Huixia Bao” has provided million-level medical security and convenient health services for more than 1.04 million insured people in Xiamen, and has been widely recognized.

Up to now, 20,000 people have applied for claims, and 73.65% of the claims are for expenses outside the scope of medical insurance. 58.12% of the claimants belong to the group of pre-existing diseases. The three types of diseases with the most claims are tumor diseases, heart diseases, orthopedic diseases , effectively reducing the burden of medical expenses for the insured people when they face serious diseases.

This year, the insurance fee for “Huixia Insurance” will remain unchanged at 129 yuan per person per year (the premium for newborns born on or after July 1, 2022 will be 99 yuan per person per year). 3.5 million yuan has been raised to 4.5 million yuan, and the guarantee has been further strengthened.

On the basis of retaining the four major guarantee responsibilities for products in 2022, this year’s “Huixia Insurance” has comprehensively adjusted to reduce the threshold for claims, among which the liability for special medicines has been adjusted to zero deductible.

Proton and heavy ion medicine is an effective and cutting-edge anti-cancer technology recognized internationally at present, which can significantly improve the effect of cancer treatment, but it is expensive. This year, “Huixiabao” will include proton and heavy ion medical treatment in the scope of protection, so that patients with malignant tumors can reduce the burden of treatment costs while receiving advanced treatment technologies.

This year, the number of special drugs included in the coverage of “Huixia Insurance” has expanded from 30 to 37. For the first time, CAR-T treatment drugs worth 1.2 million yuan per injection have been included, improving the accessibility of high-priced drugs and innovative drugs, and effectively relieving patients. The problem of “expensive and difficult medicine”.