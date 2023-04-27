Home » These are the prospects for the long weekend
These are the prospects for the long weekend

The weather will be changeable in the coming days. Photo: dpa/Martin Gerten


The long weekend starts changeable in Baden-Württemberg. You should have your rain jacket ready, but the sun peeks in from time to time.

Many people in Baden-Württemberg long for spring-like weather. For the weekend and May Day, it’s best to take out your rain jacket and have your t-shirt handy. Experts expect rainy weather for the start of the weekend on Friday. But Saturday and Sunday would be friendlier, said Kai-Uwe Nerding from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Stuttgart.

According to the DWD, dense clouds and rain should gather from the west on Friday night. At the start of the day it will be quite uncomfortable, said Nerding. Heavy showers, thunderstorms and some hail are expected throughout the day. This is a danger for the delicate plants that are just sprouting from the ground, said Nerding. In some places, gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometers per hour are possible. According to the forecast, the maximum temperatures should range between 14 degrees on the Zollernalb and 21 degrees in Karlsruhe.

Saturday will be friendly but cloudy

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move east on Saturday night. During the day it will be friendly and dry, but cloudy especially in the second half of the day. Nerding spoke of “cloudy sunshine” with maximum temperatures between 14 degrees on the Swabian Alb and 21 degrees on the High Rhine.

On Sunday, the DWD expects rain for the south of Baden-Württemberg – in the north it should initially remain dry but cloudy. According to the forecast, temperatures will rise to up to 13 degrees in the Hotzenwald in the southern Black Forest and 20 degrees in the Kurpfalz over the course of the day.

The weather experts expect showers for Labor Day on Monday – in between the sun should come out again and again with a maximum of 12 degrees in the mountains and 19 degrees in the lowlands. “You can definitely go for walks there,” said Nerding.



