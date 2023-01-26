Listen to the audio version of the article

One case for every 59 births. Even if the disorder of autism, in its various forms and manifestations, involves a by no means small number of children, the number of structures dedicated to this theme is limited.

To make up for the deficit at least in part, institutions, foundations and businesses have allied themselves with Gallarate to create a new center of excellence dedicated to the entire life cycle of people with autism spectrum disorders, with the ambition of making the structure become a point of reference at European level.

On Friday 3 February, the first lot of the terraLUNA center will be inaugurated, commissioned by the Bellora Foundation. Site that was created to respond in a new way to a social and health emergency involving numerous families in the area and beyond: according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, autism would today have an incidence of one case every fifty-nine births.

Scenario that generates a growing need for qualified interventions, actions to reduce the gap between supply and demand which currently leaves many families alone and which negatively affects the quality of life of many children.

The terraLUNA structure is the result of the progressive redevelopment of the former Bonomelli Scholastic Institute in Gallarate, over 10,000 square meters in total with 3,300 square meters of greenery and courtyards located in the city center, acquired by the Bellora Foundation in June 2018 and now undergoing a restructuring process for lots that will lead it to become a place with a high professional, social and therapeutic profile, open to the public.