In May, the supply of bulk commodities in my country continued to increase, and the supply of the coal market increased significantly-Qianlong.com.cn

Business

by admin
In May, the supply of bulk commodities in my country continued to increase, and the supply of coal market increased significantly

CCTV news:The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (June 5) the China Commodity Index for May. In May, China‘s commodity index rebounded. With the gradual recovery of the operating rate of production enterprises, the overall supply of domestic bulk commodities is still growing.

In May, China‘s commodity index was 100.7%, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous month. According to the analysis, the index rebounded in May, which was mainly driven by the rebound of the supply index and inventory index representing the supply side.

Specifically, in May, the bulk commodity supply index was 102.1%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points from the previous month, and was still in an upward channel. The overall supply of goods is still growing. From the perspective of major commodities, except for the decline in the supply of iron and steel, the rest of the varieties showed a growth trend, especially the supply of iron ore stopped falling and rebounded.

In addition, in May, the supply of coal market increased significantly, and the coal supply index rose to the highest level since August 2020. From the perspective of transportation, the spring inspection of the Tangshan-Baotou line and the Hohhot-Zungar line in the Hohhot Railway Bureau ended in early June, and the Datong-Qinhuangdao line also maintained full capacity. The coal transportation capacity is sufficient and the delivery is relatively guaranteed.

In terms of the sales of major bulk commodities, the sales of non-ferrous metals, chemicals and automobiles continued to grow, and the growth rate was accelerated; the sales of refined oil continued to increase, but the growth rate slowed down.

