In the first two months of this year, the total retail sales increased by 3.5% year-on-year

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 15 (Reporters Han Jianuo and Wei Yukun) The National Bureau of Statistics released data on the 15th showing that from January to February this year, the total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 3.5% year-on-year.

National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said that contact consumption and service consumption rebounded significantly. With the rapid and stable transition of epidemic prevention and control, residents’ travel, cultural and entertainment consumption have recovered significantly. During the Spring Festival, the number of passengers sent increased by 71.2%, and the number of domestic tourists increased by 23.1%. Spring Festival dinner activities have increased significantly. From January to February, catering revenue increased by 9.2% year-on-year, which turned from a decline in December last year to a relatively large rebound.

Retail sales of goods are mostly improving. From January to February, 12 of the 18 commodity categories of units above the designated size rebounded from December of the previous year, and the sales of basic living and some upgraded commodities increased rapidly.

Physical store retail sales improved markedly. From January to February, among the retail sales of physical stores above designated size, the retail sales of department stores increased by 5.5%, which was significantly better than last year. Online retail sales maintained steady growth. From January to February, online retail sales of physical goods increased by 5.3% year-on-year.

Fu Linghui said that, judging from the future trend, my country’s super-large-scale market with a population of more than 1.4 billion has obvious advantages. The per capita GDP exceeds 12,000 US dollars, and the people’s expectations for a better life contain huge consumption potential. As the economy gradually recovers, employment increases, residents’ income increases, and consumption capacity will gradually increase. This year, the central and local governments are also actively introducing and promoting relevant policies to promote consumption growth. There are many favorable conditions for the recovery of consumption throughout the year.

