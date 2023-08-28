InDrive: The Rise of the Rideshare Giant in Latin America

InDrive Takes Over Rideshare Market in Latin America

No taxis, no Uber. InDrive has managed to take over the ‘rideshare’ market (ridesharing in its original term) in almost all territories of Latin America in less than five years.

Initially, InDrive was not conceived as a rival that would overshadow Uber, the American company that has a significant international presence. InDrive has a casual and remote origin.

A decade ago, a group of students launched a platform in Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha Republic in eastern Siberia, Russia. The platform aimed to empower independent drivers and combat the high prices of taxis during times of extreme cold. This bears similarity to Uber’s origin story, which aimed to address the high prices of taxis in the United States.

In 2013, InDrive was officially founded in Russia under the name InDriver. In 2018, it settled in Mountain View, California, under the name InDrive, becoming the main rival for traditional taxis and Uber in Latin America. InDrive’s strength lies in infiltrating developing markets with a large population, such as Latin America and Africa.

One key difference between InDrive and Uber is their rate negotiation system. InDrive allows users to haggle over the price of the route and present their choice to various drivers, offering greater flexibility to obtain a better deal. InDrive’s famous phrase is “name your price.”

Latin America is the key market for InDrive. It made significant strides in Mexico and expanded to Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Brazil, Chile, and Ecuador. It also settled in Colombia, but due to government scrutiny or the lack of regulation in the sector, its activities are limited. Currently, InDrive operates in over 200 markets from 17 countries in Latin America.

In February of this year, InDrive received a $150 million investment led by Insight Partners to accelerate expansion into new cities in the region. The firms General Catalyst and Bond also participated in this funding round.

Recently, InDrive surpassed the $1 billion valuation, making it a unicorn. According to data from Data.ai, InDrive became the fastest-growing international transport app in the world last year with 61.8 million downloads, an increase of 45% from the previous year.

The company plans to continue expanding its presence in Latin America throughout this year. To attract more users, it has temporarily removed commissions for drivers, which has proven successful in Argentina. This drastic measure aims to increase downloads and usage.

Uber and Lyft, the two main ridesharing companies in the United States, have faced challenges during the pandemic, including a loss of drivers and less competitive pricing compared to traditional taxis. Now, they face a new threat with the arrival of InDrive, which aims to offer prices up to 20% cheaper than competitors and no peak time fare increases.

InDrive recently made its debut in Miami, Florida, with the aim of challenging the high commissions for drivers and increasing prices in the ridesharing market. In order to attract customers, InDrive has eliminated driver commissions until the end of the year. Afterward, the commissions will remain at 10%, much lower than Uber’s typical range of 20-30%.

InDrive had previously tested the US market in New York in 2018, but the initiative was canceled to improve technology. The company found that New Yorkers had little patience for negotiation and waiting for a vehicle to arrive.

While InDrive intends to expand to more US cities, it may face challenges due to regulations in states like California that classify drivers as company employees. This could hinder InDrive’s expansion plans, as the company was founded with the idea of drivers being independent. However, state laws could potentially change this classification.

InDrive’s success in Latin America and its recent entry into the US market have positioned it as a formidable rival in the rideshare industry. With its unique rate negotiation system and competitive pricing, InDrive is poised to further disrupt the industry and attract more users in the coming years.

(Note: The content has been modified for clarity and coherence.)

