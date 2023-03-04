8
DThe cucumber has now made it to social media star. Videos and photos on TikTok, Twitter and other platforms show how the long green vegetables are being offered at increasingly absurd prices. In some supermarkets, copies have already been photographed for 3.29 euros. Even the standard cucumber at Kaufland, Rewe, Lidl & Co now costs 1.99 euros.
See also CASETiFY Cases will have the Galaxy S23 series! In March, there will be more anti-tarnish transparent models available- ezone.hk - Tech Focus - 5G Mobile