Inflation: Expensive groceries – When the cucumber costs 3.29 euros
Inflation: Expensive groceries – When the cucumber costs 3.29 euros

DThe cucumber has now made it to social media star. Videos and photos on TikTok, Twitter and other platforms show how the long green vegetables are being offered at increasingly absurd prices. In some supermarkets, copies have already been photographed for 3.29 euros. Even the standard cucumber at Kaufland, Rewe, Lidl & Co now costs 1.99 euros.

