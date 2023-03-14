External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too For these reasons, inflation in Germany will remain high for a long time – and these are the consequences for your money

Compared to January, prices rose by 0.4 percent. The core rate rose 0.5 percent month-on-month. Inflation in the USA was mainly driven by housing costs. Food was 9.5 percent more expensive in February than a year ago, and energy was 5.2 percent more expensive. Above all, energy inflation is continuing to weaken in the USA.

The inflation rate is the most important target value for the interest rate policy of the US Federal Reserve. It is aiming for an inflation rate of essentially two percent. The Fed will make another decision on interest rates in the US next week. She had raised the key interest rate in the USA eight times since spring 2022, but recently slowed down the pace. The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4.5 and 4.75 percent in early February.

The decision in the coming week is considered completely open. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently indicated that the Fed could increase the pace of its rate hikes again if inflation hardens. But then the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, which was also due to the rise in interest rates, caused unrest. The US bank Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged for the time being in order to calm the situation. economists of Nomura even expect a rate cut by 0.25 percentage points. Other economists are pointing to strong data from the US economy, which tends to point to further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to combat stubborn inflation.

See also Resolution 48 of 01/16/2023 - Adoption of the Delegated Decree ''Amendments to Law No. 113 of 23 June 2021 - Regulating the cultivation, transformation, trade and use of cannabis-based products intended exclusively for medicinal or therapeutic use'' External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday – these are the consequences for your money

The inflation rate in the US remains high. Concerns after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank are an additional burden. Photo by Chris Kleponis/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM In the US, the inflation rate fell from 6.4 to 6.0 percent in February. The important core rate excluding energy and food prices also fell slightly from 5.7 to 5.5 percent. The fall in the inflation rate was in line with the expectations of most economists. The data gives the US Federal Reserve leeway for its interest rate decision in the coming week. On the one hand, inflation is still too high. On the other hand, there is concern that rising interest rates after the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank could cause further difficulties for other banks. In the USA, inflation weakened noticeably in February. The inflation rate fell from 6.4 to 6.0 percent. It is now lower in the USA than before the start of the Ukraine war. The important core rate of inflation – excluding the strongly fluctuating energy and food prices – also fell, albeit only slightly from 5.7 to 5.5 percent. That shared the responsible Statistics Authority with. See also Primo Digital is born, the fund to focus on space economy and digital champions On average, analysts had expected the general inflation rate to fall to 6.0 percent. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too For these reasons, inflation in Germany will remain high for a long time – and these are the consequences for your money

Compared to January, prices rose by 0.4 percent. The core rate rose 0.5 percent month-on-month. Inflation in the USA was mainly driven by housing costs. Food was 9.5 percent more expensive in February than a year ago, and energy was 5.2 percent more expensive. Above all, energy inflation is continuing to weaken in the USA.

The inflation rate is the most important target value for the interest rate policy of the US Federal Reserve. It is aiming for an inflation rate of essentially two percent. The Fed will make another decision on interest rates in the US next week. She had raised the key interest rate in the USA eight times since spring 2022, but recently slowed down the pace. The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4.5 and 4.75 percent in early February.

The decision in the coming week is considered completely open. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently indicated that the Fed could increase the pace of its rate hikes again if inflation hardens. But then the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, which was also due to the rise in interest rates, caused unrest. The US bank Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged for the time being in order to calm the situation. economists of Nomura even expect a rate cut by 0.25 percentage points. Other economists are pointing to strong data from the US economy, which tends to point to further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to combat stubborn inflation.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday – these are the consequences for your money

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

