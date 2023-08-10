Inflation: Inflation rate in the USA increases slightly to 3.2 percent

economy inflation

Inflation rate in the US rises slightly to 3.2 percent

Grocery shopping in Chicago, Illinois

Inflation in the US accelerated somewhat in July. Consumer prices rose by 3.2 percent compared to the same month last year. Whether the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again in September remains to be seen. Analysts advise patience.

Inflation in the US is on the rise again. Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in July after 3.0 percent in June, the Labor Department said in Washington on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve wants to curb inflation and make it dependent on the available data whether or not to raise interest rates further in September.

When looking at the fresh numbers, the currency watchdogs around Fed boss Jerome Powell also pay attention to the so-called core rate. The core rate has now fallen from 4.8 to 4.7 percent. This was what was predicted. This rate does not take into account volatile energy and food prices. According to economists, core inflation reflects the general price trend better than the overall rate.

Inflation data are particularly in focus because they are of great importance for the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. After a pause, the Fed hiked interest rates again in July. However, she left the further procedure open.

Analysts advise patience

The Fed recently raised the interest rate range to 5.25 to 5.50 percent. Different signals came from the group of monetary watchdogs as to how to proceed: According to Director Michelle Bowman, further interest rate hikes are likely to be necessary to tame inflation. The head of the Atlanta Fed District, Raphael Bostic, recently saw no more need for increases.

Bastian Hepperle from the private bank “Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe” assesses the interest rate development as follows: “The result is nothing more than a small setback, the path of inflation is pointing further down. The outlook for core inflation remains bleak. By the time the Fed meets in September, inflationary pressures will not have eased enough to call an end to interest rate hikes. A rate hike is therefore still in the air. Now it is important to remain patient.”

