Innovaway has issued a bond fully subscribed in equal shares by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) included in a basket guaranteed by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The 3.5 million bond is part of the Italia Basket Bond issuance program promoted by Elite, part of the Euronext Group, with Banca Finint as Arranger.

Innovaway and ict services in 200 countries

Innovaway operates in a global context with digital transformation projects and services, offers innovative ICT solutions and services, developed with cutting-edge technologies to about 150 customers in 200 countries who, in turn, operate in the sectors of industry, finance, retail, luxury, transport, services and the public sector. The company – with over a thousand employees and an aggregate turnover of fifty million – has headquarters in Naples and Milan and offices in Turin, Rome, Benevento, Bari, Catanzaro and two offices abroad in Tirana in Albania and Sofia in Bulgaria. .

Basket Bond of Cdp, Mcc, Bei, Elite and Borsa Italiana

The operation was coordinated by OnePartner member firm Ferrara & Grasso and managed by VVA Debt & Grant. «This bond – said the CEO of Innovaway Antonio Giacomini – represents an important part of our strategy which in recent years has seen us grow and double our turnover and employees. Being part of a system operation promoted by Cdp, Mcc, Bei, Elite and Borsa Italiana is an important recognition for the whole Group ».

The goal is to grow by external lines

“The objective of the bond issue – declares the board of directors and CFO of Innovaway Gabriele Grasso – is to support Innovaway in the growth through acquisitions for external lines and to strengthen its competitive and specialized position in the IT segment which requires cyclical and systemic investments in R&D area “.