On August 1, Chen Guixiang, deputy director of the National Intelligent Networked Vehicle Innovation Center and chairman of Guoqi Zhitu (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., said at the 2022 China (Yizhuang) Intelligent Networked Vehicle Technology Week that with my country’s intelligent network The automotive industry has accelerated into the fast lane, and “integrated innovation and coordinated development” has become the main path to break through key common technologies in the industry.

According to public data, in 2021, the cumulative number of L2 assisted driving passenger vehicles in my country will be 4.7665 million, a year-on-year increase of 57.2%. From January to June 2022, the market penetration rate of new L2 assisted driving passenger vehicles in my country will increase to 30%.

“my country’s intelligent networked vehicle market is at a critical stage of transition from L2 to L3. Driven by the two-wheel drive of the market and policies, the intelligent networked vehicle industry is accelerating into the fast lane.” Chen Guixiang said.

According to Guo Shougang, deputy director of the First Division of Equipment Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country has opened up road test mileage of more than 5,000 kilometers, and issued more than 900 test licenses. Demonstration of the test of the object.

Guo Shougang said that in order to promote the high-quality development of my country’s intelligent networked vehicles, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will take measures from five aspects in the next step, including accelerating the improvement of policies and regulations, supporting key technological innovations, strengthening the coordination of all parties and close cooperation with relevant departments, and promoting the construction of industrial ecology. and deepening international exchanges and cooperation.

In September 2020, Beijing announced the construction of the world‘s first network-connected cloud-controlled high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone (hereinafter referred to as the demonstration zone). The demonstration area is centered on the whole area of ​​Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, and includes high-level autonomous driving above L4 level.

“At present, the demonstration area is within 60 square kilometers of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, and has achieved full coverage of 329 digital intersections with intelligent infrastructure, preliminarily realized vehicle-road-cloud integrated functional services, and a city-level engineering test platform for high-level autonomous driving. The construction is completed, and the demonstration area has completed the 2.0 stage and entered the 3.0 stage.” Sun Ning, general manager of Beijing Car Network Technology Development Co., Ltd., told the “Daily Economic News” reporter.

It is reported that the construction of the demonstration area adopts the method of “small steps and fast walking, and iterative improvement”, with 3 to 6 months as an iterative cycle, according to the 1.0 stage (test environment construction), 2.0 stage (small-scale deployment), 3.0 stage (scale deployment) and scene expansion) and 4.0 stage (promotion and scene optimization), and after a mature model is formed, it will be gradually replicated and promoted to other areas in Beijing.

According to the plan, by 2022, the demonstration area will complete the construction of five major systems of “smart roads, smart cars, real-time clouds, reliable networks and accurate maps”, and realize the commercialization of a series of application scenarios and the promotion of a batch of intermediate products. application.

According to the “New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035)” issued by the State Council, by 2025, highly autonomous vehicles will be commercialized in limited areas and specific scenarios.

In addition, KPMG’s “2021 Global Automotive Industry Executive Survey” shows that 64% of executives believe that self-driving car-hailing and express delivery vehicles will be commercialized in major Chinese cities by 2030. By 2025, high-level autonomous driving will be commercialized in specific scenarios, and the sales of cars equipped with partial or conditional autonomous driving functions will account for more than 50% of the total number of cars sold; by 2030, high-level autonomous driving will be widely used on highways. It will be applied on a large scale in some urban roads; by 2035, high-level autonomous driving will be widely used in most parts of China.

