Interior Ministry warns about China in the 5G network

More than 59 percent of the German 5G network is now said to be equipped with Huawei, and the Berlin government district is said to be 100 percent Huawei. But there is a dispute in the traffic light coalition about whether, when and how Chinese manufacturers have to be removed from the network. The Ministry of the Interior is now making its position all the more remarkable with its drastic warning.

The federal government does not have a so-called “smoking gun”, i.e. proof of sabotage or espionage by Huawei and ZTE. The manufacturers themselves emphasize that they supposedly meet all security criteria and have also passed all technical security tests by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). However, the intelligence services repeatedly warn against naivety towards the People’s Republic.

