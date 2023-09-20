Home » Interior Ministry warns about China in the 5G network
Business

Interior Ministry warns about China in the 5G network

by admin
Interior Ministry warns about China in the 5G network

More than 59 percent of the German 5G network is now said to be equipped with Huawei, and the Berlin government district is said to be 100 percent Huawei. But there is a dispute in the traffic light coalition about whether, when and how Chinese manufacturers have to be removed from the network. The Ministry of the Interior is now making its position all the more remarkable with its drastic warning.

Also read: Huawei attacks Apple in China

The federal government does not have a so-called “smoking gun”, i.e. proof of sabotage or espionage by Huawei and ZTE. The manufacturers themselves emphasize that they supposedly meet all security criteria and have also passed all technical security tests by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). However, the intelligence services repeatedly warn against naivety towards the People’s Republic.

See also  International oil prices soared to a new high in 14 years, approaching the "ceiling price"!Response from the Development and Reform Commission-Oil price, oil, Development and Reform Commission--Fast Technology (Media under the Drive Home)--Technology changes the future

You may also like

Neuralink Receives Approval for First-in-Human Trial of Brain...

Banks have halved in 30 years: in 1993...

US Stock Market Ends Slightly Lower as Tech...

Bank of America: This sector outperforms the stock...

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $638 Million: Winning Numbers and...

Inflation, now it’s up to the price of...

Hua Xizi’s Apology and Li Jiaqi’s Douyin Certification...

Resolution 25 of 09/14/2023 – Assignment of consultancy...

Macau Welcomes Surge in Tourist Arrivals, Breaking Records...

How this can be possible for managers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy