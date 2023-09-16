Intermittent Issues Plague ATH Móvil Service, Evertec Working to Resolve

Evertec Acknowledges Intermittent Issues with ATH Móvil Service

In a statement released today, Evertec, the service provider of ATH Móvil and Mi Banco, confirmed that it has encountered “intermittencies” with the ATH Móvil service. However, the company did not provide any details regarding the cause of the problem or the estimated duration of the service disruption.

This announcement comes after an influx of complaints flooded social media platforms, with users venting their frustration over difficulties faced while using ATH Móvil and other banking applications. Some disgruntled users expressed their disappointment, stating that ATH Móvil was unresponsive when they needed it the most.

Numerous comments were shared on various networks, including Twitter, where one user expressed their frustration at the malfunctioning app by stating, “Escrachao el app de @popular Again.” The comments reflect growing concerns among users who rely on these banking services for daily transactions.

Responding to these complaints, Evertec’s banking institution partner issued a statement apologizing for the intermittent services, assuring users that they are working diligently towards restoring normal operation of both Mi Banco and ATH Móvil. They further added, “We are aware of the inconvenience caused and are committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible.”

Evertec has also weighed in on the situation, emphasizing the significance of ATH Móvil for users in the country. They reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the service interruptions promptly and stated that they have increased their technical resources to address the issue effectively. Additionally, the company informed the public that they will provide updates on the progress through their social media channels.

As the intermittent issues persist, many customers are left inconvenienced and concerned about the security of their financial transactions. With no confirmed timeline for the restoration of services, users are advised to consider alternative banking methods until the situation is resolved.

Evertec continues to work on rectifying the technical issues and restoring the ATH Móvil service, hoping to bring relief to the affected users as soon as possible.

