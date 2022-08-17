Original title: Internet Express | Musk said the acquisition of Manchester United was a joke and would not buy any sports clubs

Don’t buy it? Asked if buying Manchester United was “serious”, Musk replied: “Joke on Twitter”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just responded on Twitter to his previous “will buy Manchester United” remarks, saying, “This is a joke on Twitter.” “Seriously,” the netizen wrote, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I won’t buy any sports clubs.”

Earlier, Musk posted on the evening of the 16th local time, “I make it clear that I support the left wing of the Republican Party and the right wing of the Democratic Party!” He then continued to write, “In addition, I am buying Manchester United, no thanks.”

Tencent’s revenue in the second quarter of 2022 is 134 billion yuan and adjusted net profit is 28.1 billion yuan

On the afternoon of August 17, Tencent Holdings released its financial report for the second quarter of 2022 today. According to the financial report, the company’s revenue in the second quarter was 134 billion yuan, down 3% year-on-year; net profit was 18.6 billion yuan, down 56% year-on-year. Under non-IFRS, net profit was 28.1 billion yuan, down 17% year-on-year.

China Automobile Association: July passenger car production and sales increased by 42.6% and 40.0% year-on-year to 2.21 million and 2.174 million

According to the statistics and analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in July 2022, driven by the policy of halving the purchase tax and measures to promote consumption by local governments and auto companies, the sales of passenger vehicles continued to grow rapidly year-on-year. In July 2022, the production and sales of passenger vehicles were 2.21 million and 2.174 million, down 1.3% and 2.1% month-on-month, and up 42.6% and 40.0% year-on-year.

Weibo: Temporarily take offline processing of the name change card service, and will compensate users who have purchased a one-year membership

On the afternoon of August 16, Weibo member official Weibo announced that for some annual fee members who still need to change their nickname after 5 opportunities to change their nickname, we have recently launched a single-time name change card service for a fee. , but after the service was launched, many users reported that there were problems with the function. In order to better troubleshoot the problem, the name change card is temporarily offline. At the same time, in order to make up for the inconvenience caused to relevant users, the official will give a one-year membership to all users who have purchased the renaming card as compensation (those who have purchased the renaming card but have not yet used it can continue to use it within the validity period).

Suzhou Science and Technology Finance Laboratory was officially unveiled, and Wisdom Bud signed the first batch of contracts with 14 financial institutions

On August 16, the Suzhou Science and Technology Finance Development Forum with the theme of “Promoting the Integration and Innovation of Science and Technology Finance” was grandly held, and the Suzhou Science and Technology Finance Laboratory was officially unveiled at the meeting. This event was hosted by Wisdom Ya, a technology innovation information service provider. Support Units.

At the meeting, Wisdom Bud cooperated with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Suzhou Branch, Agricultural Bank of China Suzhou Branch, Bank of China Suzhou Branch, China Construction Bank Suzhou Branch, Bank of Communications Suzhou Branch, Industrial Bank Suzhou Branch, Jiangsu Bank Suzhou Branch, Minsheng Bank Suzhou Branch, China Everbright Bank Suzhou Branch , Bohai Bank Suzhou Branch, Shanghai Bank Suzhou Branch, Suzhou Bank, Suzhou Rural Commercial Bank, Pacific Property Insurance Suzhou Branch and other 14 banks and insurance institutions signed the first batch of contracts.

Tu Changyang, Vice President of Technology of Wisdom Ya, said: “The development of the technology industry is closely related to the breadth and depth of financial services. Wisdom Ya has been deeply involved in scientific and technological innovation information services for nearly 15 years, and has cooperated with more than 12,000 scientific and technological innovation enterprises. Relying on the new platform of the laboratory, We look forward to Wisdom Buds to take advantage of its technological advantages and intellectual property data resources to jointly promote the innovative cooperation model of science and technology and finance, and provide better support for the digital transformation of financial institutions.”

It has been certified by authoritative organizations for many years, and the security system of Dewu App ensures high-quality and trendy consumption

In the digital age, the importance of data security and personal information protection is increasing day by day. As a new economic enterprise driven by digital innovation, Dewu App has passed the highest level protection certification of non-banking institutions approved by the Ministry of Public Security for many years – the third-level certification of information system security level protection, and has passed the communication network security protection certification approved by the Shanghai Communications Administration. , obtained the dual certification of ISO/IEC 27001 information security management system and ISO/IEC 27701 privacy information management system issued by the international authoritative standards organization. This means that Dewu App's system capabilities in ensuring network security, data security, and personal information protection have been certified by domestic and international authorities for a long time.

