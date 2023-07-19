Home » Internet – Netflix reports increasing subscriptions after restricting account sharing
Business

by admin
The US streaming service Netflix has been able to significantly increase the number of its subscriptions thanks to its action against the sharing of user accounts. As the company announced on Wednesday, the number of subscriptions rose to more than 238 million in the second quarter. Accordingly, 5.9 million new subscribers were added in the past quarter.

“We are seeing a healthy conversion of borrowing households to paid Netflix memberships, as well as taking up our extra member feature,” Netflix said in a letter to its shareholders. According to the business figures, the streaming service posted a profit of 1.5 billion dollars (around 1.34 billion euros) in the second quarter.

