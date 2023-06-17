Investment banker: “We cannot run this industrialized country with wind, sun and water alone”

Marcus Schenck and Christian Kames have been among the best-known German investment bankers for many years. The sensation in the industry was correspondingly large when the US bank Lazard committed both of them to manage their German business last year.

Schenck came from the investment bank Perella Weinberg, he worked for Goldman Sachs for many years, he was also CFO of the energy company E.on and Vice President of Deutsche Bank. Kames most recently managed the consulting business of the major US bank JP Morgan in Germany. He is considered above all to be an expert on the automotive industry and oversaw Porsche’s IPO last year.

WELT: So is German energy policy on the wrong track?

Schenck: The energy mix aimed for in Germany is a real challenge. Digitization, e-cars and heat pumps need more electricity, but nuclear energy, coal, oil and preferably gas are being said goodbye. Only with wind, sun and water but we will not be able to operate this industrial country. In the medium term, we need at least more flexible gas-fired power plants and massive investments in the grids.