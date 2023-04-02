Home Business Investment for older people: The perfect pensioner’s portfolio
Business

Investment for older people: The perfect pensioner’s portfolio

by admin
Investment for older people: The perfect pensioner’s portfolio

If you don’t want to inherit your deposit, but want to use it up during your lifetime, you don’t have to switch it completely to bonds as a pensioner either. If the livelihood is secured and a regular additional payment from the custody account is not a must, even older investors can sit out price fluctuations. Depending on their age, they also have an investment horizon of 10, 15 or 20 years. Solid, non-cyclical stocks can also be used in this case to keep the share capital growing so that it lasts longer.

Also read: This is how you make your children rich

These should be paired with safe bonds such as German government bonds with a short remaining term, for which there are now some yields again. Older investors should avoid long-dated bonds because of the high risk of interest rate changes. You may be forced to sell the securities at a low price before the end of the term. How high the equity and how high the bond ratio should be in this case depends – in a classic way and no different than with younger investors – on the individual risk tolerance and the return targets.

See also  Innovation: Luiss invests 2.5 million in Digital Magics capital for strategic partnership

You may also like

Investment for older people: The perfect pensioner’s portfolio

Rude against activists: “Guys from Tso. Pollution? In...

Electric car: The charging station reality in the...

Pope at Palm Mass: “I too need Jesus...

Energy – SPD defends revised heating law

De Benedetti show attacks Meloni but he destroyed...

Investment for older people: The perfect pensioner’s portfolio

South Tyrol, new killer avalanche: two ski mountaineers...

Comdirect: transfer securities and get a bonus of...

Carolina Stramare enchants Instagram: breathtaking neckline and curves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy