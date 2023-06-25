Invitation Letter | GEZE Semiconductor sincerely invites you to SEMICON China 2023

Source: GEZE Semiconductor

SEMICON China 2023 will be unveiled at Shanghai New International Expo Center (E1-E7, T1-T3) from June 29th to July 1st. This is the world‘s largest and most influential semiconductor professional exhibition covering chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, equipment, materials, photovoltaics, display and other industry chains working together! The exhibition brought together the global industry leaders SEMICON /FPD China 2023 opening keynote speaker lineup, especially the three top domestic players in the field of foundry, storage and design, all attended the scene, and had the same dialogue with the international leading industry players. The exhibition consists of five major theme exhibition areas: IC manufacturing area, compound semiconductor area, core car exhibition area, Micro-LED area and SEMI China Talent Program area. This world-class event will continue to carry the banner of the world‘s largest semiconductor carnival in the east of the world without any suspense.

GEZE Semiconductor will bring continuously iterative and perfect semiconductor front-end measurement equipment, based on more innovative detection technology, to propose more comprehensive solutions, and promote the sustainable and healthy development of China‘s semiconductor industry.

Exhibits preview

Wafer Epitaxial Layer Film Thickness Measurement Equipment

The equipment is completely independently developed by GEZE Semiconductor, and consists of an optical system, an automated wafer inspection machine and semiconductor professional analysis software. The equipment occupies a small area, adopts a multi-axis manipulator, and realizes picking and unloading through compound motions. The new Stage design greatly improves the detection efficiency and reduces product maintenance costs. The self-developed measurement algorithm further improves the detection accuracy. The internally designed gas guide structure ensures the cleanliness of the wafer transfer process. Multiple interlocking protections, from software to hardware, ensure the safety of the wafer transfer process and the safety of personnel and equipment.

Booth information

Hall T2 T2331

SEMICON China 2023

June 29-July 1, 2023

Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Welcome to GEZE Semiconductor Booth

