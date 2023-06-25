Huang Lixin said: Monday, June 26, the ninth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, the fortune has long been known_Progress_Time_Things

Original title: Huang Lixin said: Monday, June 26, the ninth day of the fifth lunar month, the fortune has long been known

Monday, June 26th, the ninth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar

Huang Lixin said:It is easy to get help from noble people, which is conducive to forging ahead and making progress in career. It is advisable to strengthen confidence and actively plan and implement. It is suitable for visiting elders, asking for money and management, travel expansion, celebration gatherings, planning and preparation, publicity lectures, learning and meditation, etc. We must constantly strive for self-improvement, be open and inclusive, and highlight the main line. On the day of Yimao, avoid planting and digging wells, canals, etc., so as not to work for nothing.

Yixiang Interpretation:Yimu is soft, delicate and easy-going, born in summer, wood and fire are in harmony, easy to get help from nobles, good for forging ahead and progressing in career. Wuwu month, the wealth star is dry, and Yiwu meets, so we must strengthen our confidence, and it is suitable for visiting elders, seeking wealth and management, travel expansion, celebration gatherings, and planning and preparation. Yimu sits down on Maomu and compares robbers to help him. He must strive for self-improvement, be open and inclusive, strive to make progress, and make steady progress.

Pay attention to the orientation:in YoshikataNorthwestposition, choose this position to act auspiciously;The westIt is easy to have conflicts and changes. For important matters, try to avoid this party as much as possible.

Zodiac:Zodiac sign isRat, Dragon and RoosterThe ones should be firmly guarded, and more cautious.

Note the time:

Auspicious time:There are two favorable time periods, namely from 23:00 yesterday night to 1:00 am todayBing Zi Shiand from 15:00 to 17:00JiashenshiIf you choose to raise an incident during these two periods, it is easy to get help from noble people, which is conducive to smooth work.

Unlucky time:There are also two unfavorable time periods, one is from 9 am to 11 amXinsishi, during this period of time, it is easy to be entangled in right and wrong, things change a lot, and it is not easy to succeed.In addition, there is another time period from 17:00 to 19:00 in the eveningYiyoushiduring this period of time, things are turbulent and changeable, and conflicts and injuries are likely to occur, so you should try to avoid them.

