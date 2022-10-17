Home Business iPad Pro will be released soon: 11-inch version misses the mini LED screen_Version_Apple_Core
Business

iPad Pro will be released soon: 11-inch version misses the mini LED screen_Version_Apple_Core

by admin
iPad Pro will be released soon: 11-inch version misses the mini LED screen_Version_Apple_Core

Original title: iPad Pro will be released soon: 11-inch version will miss the mini LED screen

iPad Pro will be released soon: 11-inch version misses the mini LED screen

Today’s news, according to MacRumors, Apple will release a new iPad Pro in these days, Available in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes.

The 12.9-inch version uses a mini LED screen, while the 11-inch version has no mini LED screen and uses the same LCD screen as the iPad Pro 2011.

Industry insider Ross Young pointed out that the 11-inch version of the iPad Pro will be equipped with the same display as the previous generation, namely the “Liquid Retina XDR screen”. Compared with mini LED screen, The screen brightness of the 11-inch version is low, only 600 nits (mini LED screen can achieve 1000 nits of brightness), lacks extreme dynamic range, and the black display is not as pure as mini LED.

but Parameters such as original color display, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, P3 color gamut, and ultra-low reflectivity are all available in the 11-inch iPad Pro.

In terms of core configuration, the 11-inch iPad Pro is also equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, which has been applied to the MacBook Pro series product line with powerful performance.

Specifically, the Apple M2 is built on an improved TSMC second-generation 5nm process (the M1 uses TSMC’s first-generation 5nm process), and the number of transistors installed has increased by 25%, from 16 billion to 20 billion.

Its CPU core is an 8-core design, consisting of 4 high-speed cores + 4 high-efficiency cores, and the M2 adds 2 GPU cores compared to the M1.

See also  Italy, optimism prevails among the CEOs: for 89% it will be 2022 of economic growth

Notably, It is reported that Apple will not hold a new product launch conference this time, but will directly put it on the shelves.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Innovation, only 23% of SMEs are digitized

Foreign exchange trading reminder: British turmoil weighs on...

Mps, share capital increase starts. Falling title and...

US crude oil trading strategy: oil prices rebounded...

Markets to test quarterly reports and opportunities with...

Classroom Discipline: Importance of School Rules & Regulations

Jeep Avenger, all the technical features of the...

Bank of Hangzhou (600926.SH) net profit in the...

Record shot in robots, Italy sixth in the...

Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy