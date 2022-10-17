Original title: iPad Pro will be released soon: 11-inch version will miss the mini LED screen

Today’s news, according to MacRumors, Apple will release a new iPad Pro in these days, Available in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes.

The 12.9-inch version uses a mini LED screen, while the 11-inch version has no mini LED screen and uses the same LCD screen as the iPad Pro 2011.

Industry insider Ross Young pointed out that the 11-inch version of the iPad Pro will be equipped with the same display as the previous generation, namely the “Liquid Retina XDR screen”. Compared with mini LED screen, The screen brightness of the 11-inch version is low, only 600 nits (mini LED screen can achieve 1000 nits of brightness), lacks extreme dynamic range, and the black display is not as pure as mini LED.

but Parameters such as original color display, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, P3 color gamut, and ultra-low reflectivity are all available in the 11-inch iPad Pro.

In terms of core configuration, the 11-inch iPad Pro is also equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, which has been applied to the MacBook Pro series product line with powerful performance.

Specifically, the Apple M2 is built on an improved TSMC second-generation 5nm process (the M1 uses TSMC’s first-generation 5nm process), and the number of transistors installed has increased by 25%, from 16 billion to 20 billion.

Its CPU core is an 8-core design, consisting of 4 high-speed cores + 4 high-efficiency cores, and the M2 adds 2 GPU cores compared to the M1.

Notably, It is reported that Apple will not hold a new product launch conference this time, but will directly put it on the shelves.

