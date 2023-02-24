iPhone 15 Pro Crimson Color First Exposure: Fruit fans can recognize it as a new model at a glance

Every iteration of the iPhone, Apple usually brings a new color scheme. Taking the iPhone 14 series as an example,Apple introduced a dark purple color on the iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max, and purple on the iPhone 14 Standard Edition.

On the upcoming iPhone 15 series, Apple will adopt a similar approach. News on February 24, according to 9to5Mac reports,Apple will bring a deep red color scheme to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro

As shown in the rendering,The deep red color scheme of the iPhone 15 Pro series is close to the burgundy red tone.The color hex code is #410D0D.The back cover and titanium alloy middle frame of the machine all adopt the same color tone.The recognition of the whole machine is instantly full, which can make people recognize this is the new iPhone at a glance.

Not only the Pro series, but also the new color scheme of the standard version. On the standard version of the iPhone 15, Apple will bring new colors such as dark pink and bright light blue. The hexadecimal code of the former is #CE3C6C, and the hexadecimal code of the latter is #4DB1E2.

In addition, whether it is the standard version or the Pro version, the four models (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max) will all adopt the Smart Island design and will be equipped with a USB-C interface. debut.

iPhone 15 Standard Edition