Fliggy satirizes Ctrip’s plagiarism: the official account’s tweets are exactly the same, even the typos are copied

This morning,An article on Fliggy satirizing Ctrip’s plagiarism became popular. This is the content published on Fliggy’s official public account.

The title of the article is “Dear @单trip旅行快乐新年”, with a picture “How could this be?”, which refers to Ctrip’s copying of Fliggy’s new Malaysia-Thailand visa guide the day before.

According to the content of the article, Fliggy posted a tweet around 8:00 am on January 11, titled “Teach you how to apply for a new Malaysia-Thailand visa, and the visa can be issued in Thailand within 6 hours!” | Flying Pig Nanny Level Raiders”.

And Ctrip released a tweet at 7 pm on the 11th, titled “Nanny Level Raiders! Teach you how to apply for a new Malaysia-Thailand visa, and Thailand can issue a visa within 6 hours at the fastest! “, the similarity is extremely high.

Fliggy also compared the two articles with a plagiarism checking website:

The words used in the whole article are almost exactly the same, even the content of suggestions and warm reminders are the same.The most outrageous thing is that even the typos are copied intact.

Fliggy also emphasized at the end: “The editor accidentally wrote a typo in the original guide, which has been corrected. I am sorry for causing trouble to readers. I would like to remind relevant colleagues of “Ctrip Travel” to pay attention to revisions.”

In the comments section at the bottom of the article, the editor of Fliggy’s official account also complained: “I made three typos, and they were all exactly the same. Not only did the mistakes not only deduct the chicken legs, but also caused me to write an extra tweet. .”