Recently, after multiple sources, the first Dimensity 9000+ mid-range flagship iQOO Neo7 is finally here.

iQOO’s official Weibo posted a small tail of the “iQOO Neo7” model, and called it “iQOO Neo7”.Dimensity Tuning King”. Although no specific release date has been announced, since the official warm-up has begun, it means that the release is not far away.

The iQOO Neo7 mobile phone has previously entered the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The model is vivo V2231A, equipped with Dimensity 9000+ processor.Geekbench 5 single-core score 1231, multi-core score 4251, equipped with 12GB memory。

According to previous reports, iQOO Neo7 will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, support 120W flash charging, as well as a new FHD+ 120Hz eye-protecting gaming straight screen, 50MP IMX766V outsole main camera, and is expected to be equipped with optical fingerprint recognition, linear motor, NFC and infrared remote control Function,And it will be the industry’s first mid-range new phone equipped with Dimensity 9000+。

According to the latest information released by digital blogger @panda very bald, the iQOO Neo7 series will be unveiled this month, and the time is likely to be on the 20th or 21st of this month.

IT House learned that the Dimensity 9000+ adopts Arm’s v9 CPU architecture and 4nm octa-core process, which improves CPU performance by 5% and GPU performance by 10%.Previously, Geekbench 5 scores showed that Dimensity 9000+ single-core1322, multi-core 4331.

The Cortex-X2 core frequency of the Dimensity 9000+ has been increased from 3.05GHz of the Dimensity 9000 to 3.2GHz, there are three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores, and it is equipped with an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor.



