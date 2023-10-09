Israel bonds: financial aid with a hefty return

The interest rate advantage offered by Israeli government bonds continues to expand. While the Israel bonds with a coupon of 1.5 percent and prices of 86.3 percent, which run until 2029, now offer a yield of 4.47 percent, federal bonds with a comparable term (ISIN DE0001102465, coupon 0.25 percent, price 88.1 percent ) only to 2.66 percent. Israel bonds offer 1.7 times as much return as federal securities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

