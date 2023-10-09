Home » Israel bonds: financial aid with a hefty return
Business

Israel bonds: financial aid with a hefty return

by admin
Israel bonds: financial aid with a hefty return

The interest rate advantage offered by Israeli government bonds continues to expand. While the Israel bonds with a coupon of 1.5 percent and prices of 86.3 percent, which run until 2029, now offer a yield of 4.47 percent, federal bonds with a comparable term (ISIN DE0001102465, coupon 0.25 percent, price 88.1 percent ) only to 2.66 percent. Israel bonds offer 1.7 times as much return as federal securities.

See also  European Central Bank may continue to raise interest rates as inflation continues to run high - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Luvly O: The Flat-Pack Electric Car That Could...

Citigroup exits consumer banking in China. Agreement with...

Shenzhen to Expand Bond Issuance by Technology Companies...

More shoplifting – other products are also stolen

Colombian Investor Takes Control of Metro Bank in...

Japanese Prime Minister Promises Measures to Support AI...

To conclude the announcements – Nobel Prize in...

Apostolic Case, the vice-president of the ANM: “A...

Chinese Engineers Create a Miracle: The Success Story...

Guest articleInnovative without bordersThe importance of employment migration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy