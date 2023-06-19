Home » Ita, crazy spending by Altavilla and pressure on Meloni to favor Lufthansa
Ita, crazy spending by Altavilla and pressure on Meloni to favor Lufthansa

Ita, war between the old top management. Between tissue papers for the government and email

The Inside war in Ita Airways among top management continues. While trying to close the definitive agreement for the passage of the former national airline to the Germans Lufthansadetails emerge about the attempts to to influence the negotiation involving the government and the detail of crazy spending of the former president Altavillapaid by the company.

The transmission of Rai Tre Report – we read in La Verità – rips the veil on the last moves of the former president of Ita Airways, Alfredo Altavilla, shortly before being torpedoed by the shareholder, the Treasury. The Ra3 broadcast conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci puts both the maneuvers of Altavilla to discredit the managing director Fabio Lazzerini and some advice given by the former president of Ita as well as former top manager of the Fiat group.

Tick ​​a text of one mail ready to send which will be shown in transmission. It would be an email prepared by Altavilla. To whom it should be delivered is not clear. They also emerge as presumed tissue intended to Palazzo Chigi to favor the passage of the company to the Germans through power games Lufthansa.

Read also: Ita, Altavilla: “Draghi promised me a place at the top. Now I want 4 million”

