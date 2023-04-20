Home » Ita, revenues from passengers at 345 million. Final tightening of the agreement with Lufthansa
Ita, revenues from passengers at 345 million. Final tightening of the agreement with Lufthansa

Mef and Lufthansa are one step away from signing. The president of Ita Airways, Antonino Turicchi, announced that “the operation, in its structure, is defined, then the fact that someone wants to change it by a comma is part of the negotiation”. Calendar in hand, the agreement on the entry of Lufthansa through a capital increase reserved for the acquisition of up to 40% of Ita by the Treasury, is likely to slip by a few days with respect to the April 24 deadline (which in any case is not a term…

