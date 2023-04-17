Italian Design Brands focuses on the Stock Exchange, the big name in design towards listing

Italian Design Brands focuses on the Stock Exchange, the start of the offer by May 2023

The colossus par excellence of Italian design and craftsmanship led by the CEO Andrea Sasso bet on the bag: Italian Design Brand has announced its intention to proceed with the quotation of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milanregulated market organized and managed by Italian Stock Exchange. The free float necessary for the listing will be realized through an offer reserved exclusively for qualified investors in the member states of the European Economic Area and in the United Kingdom ea investors foreign institutions outside the United States of America.

The offer will have as its object ordinary shares of the newly issued company for a value, including any premium, of 70 million euros deriving from a share capital increase with the exclusion of the option right and existing ordinary shares put up for sale by the company’s shareholders, with the aim of achieving a free float of at least 25% of the share capital resulting from the Listing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

