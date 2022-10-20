Listen to the audio version of the article

Trade between Italy and the Balkan area was worth 16.2 billion euros in the first half of the year, up by 50.2% compared to 10.8 billion in the same period of 2021.

Together with the acceleration of economic processes in this area, political integration must grow, and rapidly, in a relationship of circularity, as defined by Vincenzo Boccia, president of Luiss Guido Carli, who in Bari concluded the conference on ‘ Adriatic as a geo-economic community, held on the occasion of the 85th edition of La Fiera del Levante. “Between economics and politics – he said at the conference organized by Luiss, Unioncamere and the Pax Humana Foundation – there is a relationship of circularity: the economy must do its part, but no one is self-sufficient anymore, and therefore politics too. it must play its part in a systemic logic. In the approach to the construction of the Adriatic-Balkan community, politics and economics are therefore complementary and some must start before the other ».

On the creation of a platform for dialogue and interaction between the countries and companies of the Adriatic area, starting from the strengthening of the collaboration with the chamber systems of the region, the universities and chamber system of Europe measured in Bari for two days Balkan. From the meetings, which ended today, between the representatives of the chamber systems and the institutional personalities of all the countries of the Adriatic, the EU (Commission and EIB) and national institutions (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) it emerged that through “the strengthening of collaboration with the European institutions – underlined the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete – the chamber system must be able to define projects and initiatives that can favor the technological and sustainable development of this huge Adriatic community ». A community in which – said to his Egidio Ivetic, professor of Mediterranean history at the University of Padua – “the Adriatic model, with trade exchanges that have taken place for centuries along its coasts, that is, a model of community of peoples and therefore of collaboration, must be the model for the whole Mediterranean and an example also for the Black and Baltic seas, involved in a Polish project called Intermarin ».

Excellent training also plays a decisive role in the construction of this platform. «Luiss – recalled Boccia – is an international must, 20th in the world, tenth in Europe and first in Italy for the quality of international political studies. One out of three ambassadors is formed by Luiss and therefore it is evident that economic diplomacy and not only, must be built in a logic of bridges, of connections and Luiss is a candidate for the formation of these networks not only diplomatic, but also corporate, economic, of jurisprudence “. So economy, skills and also political governance. For this reason, the request came from Bari that the economic community further integrate itself beyond the Adriatic, accelerating the political accession to the EU of the countries that have applied for it (Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania) and that it must be careful, but also quick to prevent them from looking elsewhere. For this reason – Boccia said again on the sidelines of the conference in which the director of Luiss, Giovanni Lo Storto also participated – «the EU must facilitate these processes, especially those decision-makers for which an EU reform is needed that facilitates the timing of decisions because the temporal question is no longer marginal. It is crucial as we see in the energy crisis: the timing of decisions are as important as the timing of integrations ».