As the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit is approaching, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship chip has attracted widespread attention, and more and more mobile phones equipped with this flagship chip have been exposed.

According to the leaked poster of Korean operator KT,Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on January 5 next year, and at the same time release the high-profile new S23 series.

There is no doubt that as Samsung’s flagship series of mobile phones,Samsung Galaxy S23 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorand will be equipped with a larger battery.

It is reported that Samsung is currently expanding the market share of its Exynos platform through the 5nm and 4nm nodes,However, due to the low yield rate of the 4nm version and the substandard heat dissipation and performance issues, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 was forced to be used as the main processor.

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhivala said,Samsung’s share of using Qualcomm chips will increase from 75% of Galaxy S22 series to global sharewhich means the Galaxy S23 series will all use Qualcomm processors.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”