Ivory Coast: stadiums ready to host the African Cup of Nations

Everything is ready for the African Cup of Nations (CAN), the continental football tournament to be held in Ivory Coast in January. This was stated by François Albert Amichia, president of the Ivorian Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations (Cocan).

The 52-match tournament will take place in five cities: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, San-Pedro and Korhogo. Each of the host cities will have a fan zone. The Can will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast, where 24 teams will compete for the continental title.

The last edition took place in Cameroon, where the champion title was won by the Senegal national football team. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

