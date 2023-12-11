Home » Ivory Coast: stadiums ready to host the African Cup of Nations
Business

Ivory Coast: stadiums ready to host the African Cup of Nations

by admin

Everything is ready for the African Cup of Nations (CAN), the continental football tournament to be held in Ivory Coast in January. This was stated by François Albert Amichia, president of the Ivorian Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations (Cocan).

The 52-match tournament will take place in five cities: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, San-Pedro and Korhogo. Each of the host cities will have a fan zone. The Can will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast, where 24 teams will compete for the continental title.

The last edition took place in Cameroon, where the champion title was won by the Senegal national football team. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the sports business boom in Africa:

See also  Follow President Xi to see the world丨Go to Africa to experience the power of China on the battlefield of peacekeeping – yqqlm

You may also like

Stock markets, Europe cautious on Fed day. Good...

126 new drugs are included in the medical...

Budget 2024: Traffic light achieves breakthrough

Healthy and Delicious Carrot Cookies with Oats Recipe...

Il Sole 24 Ore and Sopra Steria Italia...

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will step down...

Fewer exits in 2024? That’s what the numbers...

El Salvador to Issue Bitcoin Bonds in 2024...

Stellantis, ChatGpt will also help with online sales...

Kia EV9 SUV: Reservations Open for Electric Vehicle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy