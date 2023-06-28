Jeffrey Epstein: Who was the last person he called before he killed himself?

(Stock image) Jeffrey Epstein (center) is shown in a Palm Beach County courtroom on July 30, 2008. picture alliance / Palm Beach Post | Uma Sanghvi

Prison officials allowed Jeffrey Epstein to make an unsupervised phone call the night he died by suicide.

Epstein told them he would call his mother, but she had been dead for years.

According to media reports, Epstein actually called his girlfriend.

Hours before convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a cell at the New York prison, prison officials allowed him to make a phone call. He told officers he wanted to call his mother. At that point, however, she had been dead for 15 years. So who was his last call to?

A last phone call on August 9, 2019

The details of Epstein’s phone call on the evening of Aug. 9, 2019, were detailed in a detailed report released Tuesday by a Justice Department regulator. The Office of the Inspector General’s report said a supervisor at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan allowed Epstein to make the call after he asked if he could call his mother. However, she died in 2004.

The associate told investigators that he took Epstein to the shower area to make the call “because that location ensured that Epstein would not be able to pull the phone cord into his cell and use it to get around.” to harm himself”. The call violated prison policy, investigators said.

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein Talking To On The Phone?

The OIG investigation found that Epstein was in fact speaking to an individual referred to only as “Person 1” in the report. This person declined to be questioned by federal authorities. But the person’s attorney told US prosecutors that during the call to person 1, Epstein told the press that the press had gone mad. “They also talked about personal things like books, music and hygiene while in detention.” According to media reports, Epstein also called his girlfriend Karyna Shuliak.

Investigators later spoke with a Northeast regional director. He said the call should have been made over a speakerphone with a prison officer listening in. The director, who is not named, said the secret call was extremely worrying. “We don’t know what happened on that phone call,” the director told investigators. “It could possibly [Epsteins Tod] led, but we don’t know. We will never know.”

