“Together for sustainability, innovation and good employment in strategic sectors also for our territory and the regional economy” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Agribusiness, research e innovation, big data e new technologies for more effective treatments and answers to new health needs. Emilia-Romagna strengthens the relationship with Pennsylvaniaa leading state in the advanced manufacturing, energy and agribusiness sectors, and at the center of the biomedical and pharmaceutical corridor of the Northeastern United States.

A key interlocutor for the Emilia-Romagna production system, especially after signing last year of theCooperation agreement with a five-year term, the first of the Region with a US state.

And exactly one year after the signing of the agreement, the president Stefano Bonaccinitogether with the regional councilor for agriculture and agri-food, Alessio Mammi, met in New York David Briel, Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Development and International Affairs.

It was the occasion for consolidate relationships between their respective industrial clustersorganize meetings between delegations of entrepreneurs and investorsto promote the attractiveness of the Emilia-Romagna innovation ecosystemjoint venture e common projects between the respective university systems. In a context that sees strong growth in economic exchanges between Emilia-Romagna and the USA. With exports by regional companies which in 2022 recorded a value of almost 10.5 billion euros and imports from the USA worth 1 billion euros, therefore with a positive trade balance of over 9 billion euros.

Among the sectors highlighted in terms of exports, the mechanics with 6.28 billion euros, i medicines and pharmaceutical products with 1.2 billion euros, theexpanded agribusiness with almost 1 billion euros and the housing chain with 814 million euros.

“The one signed a Philadelphia it is a historic agreement- he underlined Bonaccini-, the first bilateral with one of the US federal states and a further objective achieved in the international relations of Emilia-Romagna, all the more important because it is defined with a state that represents a real hub of innovation in some sectors that are also strategic for our territory and the regional economy”.

“For the Emilia-Romagna Data Valley– he continued – and its network of universities and research centres, but also for some supply chains of excellence such as the food and biomedical sectors, this is a precious opportunity. Pushing on sustainable development, attractiveness of talents and good employment is an even more important commitment for us after the very serious flood that hit our area”.

During the meeting, which took place in the headquarters of Ice, l’Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companiesBonaccini invited the Deputy Minister Briel and representatives of the Government of Pennsylvania in Emilia-Romagna in 2024, on the occasion of some trade fairs of particular importance in sectors of common interest, from Exhibitor Bologna (April 17-19, 2024) allo European Forum of Robotic di Rimini in March, up to two events of international appeal such as Food from Parma (May 7-10, 2024) e Macfruit Rimini (8-10 maggio 2024).

American restaurateurs look to the Food Valley

The meeting between Bonaccini and Briel took place on the second day of the Region’s institutional mission in New York. After the Sunday inauguration of the regional stand at Summer Fancy Food Showthe most important fair dedicated to agri-food in North America, in which Emilia-Romagna participates with 13 PDO and PGI product protection consortia and thirty manufacturing companies.

Also yesterday, the delegation from Emilia-Romagna, together with the Alma di Colorno haute cuisine school (PR)visited the Tin Building, an innovative space dedicated to quality food – from the market, to retail, to catering – located within one of New York’s historic places: the Lower Manhattan Seaport, in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge. Catering operators also protagonists of the meeting promoted by the association I love Italian Food within the initiative Why the U.S. is loving the Food Valley, always with the aim of promoting regional agri-food. With Dino BorriGeneral manager di Eataly Usa; Stefano Secchi, Executive Chef of the starred restaurant Rezdora NYC; Cesare Box, president of the Italian Association of Chefs NY, e Michele Casadei Massari, Executive Chef Lucciola NYC and Brand Ambassador of Parmigiano Reggiano.

