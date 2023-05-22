Jiangjin Luohuang Lingang Industrial City activates the “red engine” of high-quality development- Correspondent-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Correspondent Zhou Junjie) Recently, on the construction site of the three-wheeled motorcycle rear axle assembly and supporting products project of Chongqing Dongba New Energy Group Co., Ltd., a well-formed office building rose from the ground. Large trucks loaded with equipment slowly passed by, and workers were quickly loading and unloading, creating a busy scene.

It is understood that the total investment of the project is 189 million yuan, covering an area of ​​about 56 acres, and the construction of the rear axle assembly and supporting products of the three-wheeled motorcycle. After the project is completed and reaches production capacity, it can realize an annual output value of 500 million yuan, adding new momentum to the automobile and motorcycle industry.

The main body of the Dongba three-wheeled motorcycle rear axle assembly and supporting products has been completed.Photo courtesy of Luohuang Industrial Park Development Center Hualong.com

“This project officially started construction on April 21, 2022. At present, the office building has been completed, and the road and pipe network construction has been completed. The project is undergoing comprehensive acceptance, and simultaneous equipment installation and commissioning. It is planned to be put into trial operation in May.” The person in charge of the key project of Huanglingang Industrial City said.

The construction started in April last year, and it can be put into production in less than a year. Why is the three-wheeled motorcycle rear axle assembly and supporting products project advancing so quickly?

In this regard, the person in charge of the Luohuang Lingang Industrial City project gave the answer: the day after the signing, they organized all parties to the project site to hold the first meeting, and connected with the person in charge of the enterprise, the construction unit and the project specialist. On-site communication solved many problems such as construction list and staff shift room.

The matchmaking meeting is just a microcosm of Luohuang Lingang Industrial City’s good project services. Since the beginning of this year, Luohuang Lingang Industrial City has implemented the tripartite linkage service of “investment attraction, construction promotion, and enterprise service”, and implemented the party building leadership service mechanism. Party members gather in the project, party members lead the construction personnel to fight on the front line, and do their best to do a good job in service guarantee. , strengthen linkage and close cooperation, clear obstacles for project construction, act as a good backing, and work together to help enterprises build quickly and achieve results quickly, so that projects can be landed and put into production early, and do our best to create a good business environment, so that enterprises can be here Take root and grow in the hot soil.

According to the data, in the first four months, 13 key projects of the Management Committee of Jiangjin Comprehensive Bonded Area (Luohuang Industrial Park Development Center) completed an investment of 1.33 billion yuan, and the investment rate of the year exceeded 34.6%. Among them, Duravit Phase II, Dao The cumulative investment in four key projects including En Polymer Materials and Gujia Home Furnishing has exceeded 100 million yuan this year, and efficient services have pushed the construction of the project out of “acceleration”.

At present, Luohuang Lingang Industrial City is taking the opportunity of creating a new era of “Hongyan Pioneer” transformational organization pilot work as an opportunity, insisting on party building “entering enterprises and construction sites”, and promoting the deep integration of party building leadership, project construction, and enterprise services. By closely following the requirements of the high-quality development goals of the enterprise, we actively explore new ideas, new measures, and new methods for grassroots party building work, and build a horse racing competition pattern, so that the party building will be strengthened, the organization will be activated, and the people will be gathered together, fully stimulating the subjective initiative of the enterprise, and helping the enterprise to improve Quality and efficiency, so that the party building and the non-public economy can accurately exert their strength on the same frequency resonance, and use the “red engine” to gather strong kinetic energy for the high-quality development of enterprises, and fully demonstrate the power of party building in improving quality and efficiency.