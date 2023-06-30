Scientific and Technological Strength Reaffirmed, Homework Technology Team Listed on the 2023 Nuggets Technology Gravity List

On June 30, the Rare Earth Developers Conference with the theme of “Never Stop Code, Never Stop Nuggets” was held in Beijing. During the conference, the Nuggets Technology Gravity List for 2023 was announced, and the Jobbang technical team was listed for its outstanding technical strength and innovation. They were awarded the annual popular technical team, along with the JD Cloud technical team, Alibaba Cloud technical team, and Qunar technical team.

The Nuggets Technology Gravity List is a third-party selection activity organized by the Rare Earth Nuggets Technology Community for individuals and corporate organizations. The list aims to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the technology industry and promote cutting-edge technical concepts. This year’s list invited influential judges and industry guests, and after multiple rounds of selection and public voting, selected representative figures, corporate organizations, and practical cases.

Established in 2015, Zuoyebang has been dedicated to using technology to promote inclusive education. They utilize advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to provide efficient learning, education solutions, and smart hardware products to students, teachers, and parents. The listing on the Nuggets Technology Gravity List is a recognition of the homework group’s technical strength and their successful implementation of the “education + technology” concept.

In recent years, education has undergone significant changes due to the continuous advancements in scientific and technological exploration. Technological means have been instrumental in achieving higher education goals such as personalized learning, individualized teaching, and inclusive education. For instance, Zuoyebang’s homework help intelligent hardware product, the learning machine, uses OCR/image recognition, NLP, search engine, big data, and question bank technologies to provide personalized learning programs and plans for students. The homework learning machine has been highly sought after by users.

In addition to learning machines, Jobbang has also introduced innovative products such as learning printers, AI learning desks, electronic word cards, and smart tutoring machines. Their wrong question printing series has consistently secured the top spot in the e-commerce platform, and the smart desk has gained significant popularity within four months of release, ranking among the top four e-commerce platforms. These achievements are a testament to the dedication and support of the Zuoyebang technical team.

The Jobbang technical team serves all Jobbang businesses and has accumulated over 200 high-tech patents in fields such as speech recognition, natural language processing, image and OCR recognition, and big data. This is not the first technical award won by Jobbang, as their key technology has previously been recognized by prestigious institutions such as the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and MIT.

The continuous development and implementation of technology in the education field will undoubtedly lead to more intelligent and personalized education. Zuoyebang’s recognition on the Nuggets Technology Gravity List further reinforces their scientific and technological strength, ensuring that they continue to play a significant role in the advancement of education.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to provide readers with information, and the content does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts with relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not the opinions of this website and are for readers’ reference only.

