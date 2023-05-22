Home » Juventus: stock falls on the Stock Exchange. Requested penalty of 11 points and 8 months of inhibition for Executives
Juventus: stock falls on the Stock Exchange. Requested penalty of 11 points and 8 months of inhibition for Executives

Juventus: stock falls on the Stock Exchange. Requested penalty of 11 points and 8 months of inhibition for Executives

Giuseppe Chinè, agent of the FIGC, has advanced the request for a penalty of 11 points against the Juventus and 8 months of inhibition for registered executives, regarding the issue of capital gains. This request was made on the occasion of the hearing for the re-evaluation of the second degree sentence, as established by the Sports Guarantee Board at CONI.

In the second degree sentence, Juventus suffered a penalty of 15 points, despite the agent Chinè having requested only 9. The new request for a penalty by the FIGC agent follows the original sentence and its revision, with the aim to adequately sanction the club and the managers involved in the matter.

The Juventus stock falls on the Stock Exchange and is currently down -1.67%.

